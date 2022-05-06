Births listed for May 7

Decatur Memorial
CRISMAN, Javion Marquis and Tiana (Duggan), Decatur, girl, April 28
WINCHESTER, Darren Anthony and Amy (Little), Decatur, boy, April 28
DICKSEN, Kyle Nicholas and Angela (McDaniel), Decatur, girl, May 2
DETWEILER, Renben Lynn and Diana L., boy, May 2
ZENDEL, Jeremy and Becky, Moweaqua, boy, May 3
St. Mary's
WATSON, Alexis, Decatur, girl, April 27
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Lynda Margerum
Newsroom Clerk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today