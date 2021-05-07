Births listed for May 8

Decatur Memorial
HARSHBARGER, Shane Allen and Laura Sue Chmiel, Pierson Station, girl, April 28
BACKSTROM, Anthoney D. and Dominque Hardy, Decatur, girl, April 29
DURBIN, Mackenize Durbin, boy, April 29
GIFFORD, Blake Alan and Victoria (Jordan), Decatur, boy, April 30
TULLY, Brandon C. and Holly Vinson, Decatur, boy, May 1
WILLIAMS, Rashonda Antionette, Decatur, girl, May 3
BOOTH, Krystal, Decatur, girl, May 4
MILLER, Codie Keith and Hannah (Thomas), Kenney, boy, May 4
DAMARIN, Gage Michael and Kelsey Hamilton, Oakley, boy, May 5
LYNN, Courtney Javon and Amy Schroeder, Decatur, girl, May 5
St. Mary's
HUGHES, Brandon and Shanea Williams, Decatur, boy, April 29
FIZER, Raymond and Kendra Owens, Decatur, girl April 30
SHEFF, Benjamin and Mackenzie kretsinger, Decatur, girl, April 30
GIBERSON, Breanna, Decatur, girl, May 1
CAPERS, Eva, Decatur, boy, May 3
ELLIS, Matthew and Shelby Day, Macon, girl, May 3
DUNCAN, Aaron and Kayla Hamilton, Warrensburg, May 4
HEWLETT, David and Melanie Restoff, Cerro Gordo, girl, May 4
LORD, Travis and Ellyn McKenry, Argenta, boy, May 4