Births listed for May 8
Births

Births listed for May 8

Decatur Memorial 

HARSHBARGER, Shane Allen and Laura Sue Chmiel, Pierson Station, girl, April 28

BACKSTROM, Anthoney D. and Dominque Hardy, Decatur, girl, April 29

DURBIN, Mackenize Durbin, boy, April 29

GIFFORD, Blake Alan and Victoria (Jordan), Decatur, boy, April 30

TULLY, Brandon C. and Holly Vinson, Decatur, boy, May 1

WILLIAMS, Rashonda Antionette, Decatur, girl, May 3

BOOTH, Krystal, Decatur, girl, May 4

MILLER, Codie Keith and Hannah (Thomas), Kenney, boy, May 4

DAMARIN, Gage Michael and Kelsey Hamilton, Oakley, boy, May 5

LYNN, Courtney Javon and Amy Schroeder, Decatur, girl, May 5

St. Mary's

HUGHES, Brandon and Shanea Williams, Decatur, boy, April 29

FIZER, Raymond and Kendra Owens, Decatur, girl April 30

SHEFF, Benjamin and Mackenzie kretsinger, Decatur, girl, April 30

GIBERSON, Breanna, Decatur, girl, May 1

CAPERS, Eva, Decatur, boy, May 3

ELLIS, Matthew and Shelby Day, Macon, girl, May 3

DUNCAN, Aaron and Kayla Hamilton, Warrensburg, May 4

HEWLETT, David and Melanie Restoff, Cerro Gordo, girl, May 4

LORD, Travis and Ellyn McKenry, Argenta, boy, May 4

 

