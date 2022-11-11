 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Births

Births listed for Nov. 12

Decatur Memorial

BANKS, Warnether and Zharia Cook, Springfield, boy, Oct. 27

POWELL, Tylan Gamett Sr. and Cycelya Williams, Decatur, girl, oct. 29

WARD, Travis Lynn and Cheri (Singleton), Decatur, girl, Oct. 30

MILLER, Douglas Eugene and Lisa (Schrock), Lovington, boy, Oct. 31

SCHERER, Michael Douglas and Quinishai (Cobb), Decatur, girl, Nov. 3

WRIGLEY, Conor James and Madison (Palmer), Mount Zion, boy, Nov. 3

HAMILTON, Ian and Brittny Lindsey, Decatur, girl, Nov. 4

JOHNSTON, Nathan Andrew and Lauren (Nelson), Decatur, boy, , Nov. 4

MONROE, William Christopher and McKinzey, Bethany, girl, Nov. 4

COVERSTONE, Jeff and Brooke Larson, Decatur, Decatur, girl, Nov. 5

PATRICK, Nick Gregory and Alyssa (Meisner), Decatur, girl, Nov. 5

BUNDY, Austin Dale and Kezia (Havener), Decatur, girl, Nov. 6

DILLMAN, Austin Dale and Danielle (Woodrow), Arthur, boy, Nov. 8

HULL, Braden Nicholas and Megan (Darbin), Forsyth, girl, Nov. 8

St. Mary's

MENENDEZ, Cohrien and Iris Pink, Decatur, girl, Oct. 31

DANCE, Michael and Kassidy Cuttill, Mount Zion, girl, Nov. 1

CIRKS, Gregory and Teressa Sumner, Decatur, boy, Nov. 2

CLEMENTS, Mitchell and Ashley Page, Bement, girl, Nov. 2

SIMMONS, Jason and Kimberly Sloan, Decatur, boy, Nov. 3

OLSEN, James and Christina Bartley, Decatur, girl, Nov. 5

PARRISH, Christopher and Anastasia Dinkins, Decatur, boy, Nov. 5

McCLELLAND, Ryan and Jessica Pugsley, Blue Mound, boy, Nov. 6

RANDALL, Justin and Christian (Maltby), Decatur, boy, Nov. 6

KIRKLAND, Collin and Cheyenne Kendall, Decatur, girl, Nov, 7

BOLLINGER, John and Hannah, Stonington, boy, Nov. 8

GRAVES, Rodney Jr. and Yomisha Ellzey, Decatur, girl, Nov. 8

RAMIREZ, Jose and Jessica Maulding, Decatur, girl, Nov. 8

