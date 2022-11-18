Births listed for Nov. 19

Decatur Memorial
CALL, Matthew and Makenna, Decatur, boy, Nov. 9
SHEWMAKER, Joshua Steven and Gabrielle (Gould), Moweaqua, boy, Nov. 9
BARTHOLOMEW, Joshua Keith and Shelby (Massey), Decatur, girl, Nov. 11
EZIECHINA, Daniel and Chioma (Ezeani), Decatur, boy, Nov. 12
LATSHAW, Travis and Sierra Muma, Decatur, boy, Nov. 12
SANDERS, Jeffrey Ryan and Rebekah (Jones), Decatur, girl, Nov. 12
CANNON, Cody James and Chelsie Russell, Decatur, boy, Nov. 16
GARRIOTT, Trey Christopher and Allison Svobada, Shelbyville, boy, Nov. 16
St. Mary's
ABBOTT, Klayten and Maelyn, Sullivan, boy, Nov. 9
WALLNER, Justin and Ashley (Ketcham), Macon, boy, Nov. 10
OUTLAW, Shawntez and Brianna Durr, Decatur, girl, Nov. 11
BALTIMORE, Couriantae and Malaykia Walker, Decatur, boy, Nov. 14
MIZE, Corey and Alyssa (Leslie), Cerro Gordo, boy, Nov. 16
GREEAR, Russell and Jaime Peters, Decatur, boy, Nov. 17