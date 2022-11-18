 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Births

Births listed for Nov. 19

Decatur Memorial

CALL, Matthew and Makenna, Decatur, boy, Nov. 9

SHEWMAKER, Joshua Steven and Gabrielle (Gould), Moweaqua, boy, Nov. 9

BARTHOLOMEW, Joshua Keith and Shelby (Massey), Decatur, girl, Nov. 11

EZIECHINA, Daniel and Chioma (Ezeani), Decatur, boy, Nov. 12

LATSHAW, Travis and Sierra Muma, Decatur, boy, Nov. 12

SANDERS, Jeffrey Ryan and Rebekah (Jones), Decatur, girl, Nov. 12

People are also reading…

CANNON, Cody James and Chelsie Russell, Decatur, boy, Nov. 16

GARRIOTT, Trey Christopher and Allison Svobada, Shelbyville, boy, Nov. 16

St. Mary's

ABBOTT, Klayten and Maelyn, Sullivan, boy, Nov. 9

WALLNER, Justin and Ashley (Ketcham), Macon, boy, Nov. 10

OUTLAW, Shawntez and Brianna Durr, Decatur, girl, Nov. 11

BALTIMORE, Couriantae and Malaykia Walker, Decatur, boy, Nov. 14

MIZE, Corey and Alyssa (Leslie), Cerro Gordo, boy, Nov. 16

GREEAR, Russell and Jaime Peters, Decatur, boy, Nov. 17

 

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News