Births listed for Nov. 27

Decatur Memorial
SHIVELY, Jeffrey Dean and Melissa (Cookson), Decatur, girl, Nov. 19
DEJESUS, Daniel Emanuel and Ariel Nogeuz, Decatur, girl, Nov. 20
St. Mary's
CALLAWAY, Wesley and Megan McClure, Warrensburg, girl, Nov. 19
FOLEY, Makayla, Decatur, boy, Nov. 19
OUTLAW, Kara, Decatur, boy, Nov. 22
PULLIAM, Christopher and Jasmine Evans, Decatur, boy, Nov. 23
