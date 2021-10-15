Births listed for Oct. 16

Decatur Memorial
HAWS, Casey and Megan (Kinser), Taylorville, girl, Oct. 9
COLES, Dennis Deangelo, Jr. and Naudia White, Decatur, girl, Oct. 10
COLMESE, Jaleeza, Decatur, girl, Oct. 12
GRAY, Mark Adam and Heather (Beard), Decatur, boy, Oct. 12
ALBERT, Ryan Michael and Sara Franks, Decatur, girl, Oct. 13
St. Mary's
GREEN, Katrise, Decatur, girl, Oct. 6
WALKER, Terry and Rayshawn Beck, Decatur, boy, Oct. 6
BRIMM, Brandon and Britny (Sawn), Decatur, boy, Oct. 8
GREEN, Bailey and Ashley Mackling, Mount Zion, girl, Oct. 9
HARBIN, Philip and Brittney Hoffman, Clinton, boy, Oct. 9
JONES, Edward and Asia Snowden-Bass, Decatur, girl, Oct. 9
MOORE, Germaine, Sr. and Jessica Jasper, Decatur, girl, Oct. 9
BOMBAL, David and Amanda Davis, Towerhill and Assumption, boy, Oct. 11
HENDERSON, Christopher, Sr and Emily (Walker), Mattoon, Oct. 11
HOUSTON, Daniel and Maikye Swanson, Decatur, girl, Oct. 11
BUNDY, Tyler and Catherine Hess, Decatur, girl, Oct. 12
MITCHELL, Terrance, Sr. and Kaylee Eveland, Decatur, girl, Oct. 12
HODGES, Gerald Jr. and Deborah (Corwin), Mount Zion, boy, Oct. 13
