Births listed for Oct. 2

Decatur Memorial
LOPEZ, Brian Keith and Mila Fe (Indjales), Maroa, girl, Sept. 24
McMILLIN, Timothy Adam and Jennifer (Wilson), Decatur, girl, Sept. 24
IRWIN, Andrew Michael and Alyssa Lillian Pilmer, Decatur, boy, Sept. 25
UPTON, Noah John Harbud and Tricia (Walker), Oreana, boy, Sept. 27
McKIBBEN, Justin Lee and Lindsey (Grey), Decatur, boy, Sept. 28
St. Mary's
BOND, Tacoria, Decatur, boy, Sept. 17
GUISE, Jeremiah and Makayla Spence, Decatur, boy, Sept. 24
SCHUSTER, Katherine, Decatur, girl, Sept. 24
SLACK, Saraya, Decatur, girl, Sept. 24
McGEE, Brandon and Miranda Hollgarth, Decatur, girl, Sept. 26
MARTIN, Janes and Melissa Hummer, Cerro Gordo, girl, Sept. 27
WILLIAMS, Alexander and Katay (Smith). Decatur, girl, Sept. 28
GASH, Christopher and Kristina (Clow), Decatur, girl, Sept. 29
Lynda Margerum at 217-421-7969. Follow on Twitter: LMargerumHR