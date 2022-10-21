 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Births

Births listed for Oct. 22

Decatur Memorial

MOORE, Yance Aaron and Laura Sunderland, Decatur, boy, Oct. 3

CORKILL, Michael Robert and Mindy (Crowe), Sullivan, boy, Oct. 14

BURDICK, Brandon Michael and Laura Pecina, Mount Zion. boy, Oct. 16

BEAVERS, Ryan Matthew and Brooke Nicole, Decatur, boy, Oct. 17

ELLER, Gage Michael Jeffrey and Kayla (Jones), Mount Zion, girl, Oct. 18

HISER, Carson James and Rosario (Gonzalez), Bethany, boy, Oct. 18 

St. Mary's

RUEF, Mirandia, Decatur, boy, Oct. 12

PALMER, Travis and Savannah (Gibbons), LaPlace, boy, Oct. 13

YODER, Dustin and Amber (Robb), Decatur, girl, Oct. 13

BRUNS, Blair and Madison (McFadden), Decatur, girl, Oct. 14

DICKERSON, Roderick and Shaneika Sales, Decatur, girl, Oct. 14

CAMPBELL, David and Stephanie (Ford), Decatur, boy, Oct. 15

LUTHY, Marshall and Madison Nihiser, Decatur, girl, Oct. 15

