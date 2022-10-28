Births listed for Oct. 29

Decatur Memorial
POLANSKI, Stanton Robert and Kennedy (Nolen), Sullivan, girl, Oct. 21
LOFLAND, Matthew James and Samantha (Sunderland), Decatur, boy, Oct. 24
SOUTHERLAND, William Travis and Heather Murphy, Blue Mound, girl, Oct. 24
ZUCCO, Matt Eudell and Britta (Wilson), Decatur, boy, Oct. 24
TAYLOR, Derrick Eugene Jr. and Tyhanna Samore Williams, Decatur, boy, Oct. 25
THOMAS, Erica Latrice, Decatur, boy, Oct. 25
St. Mary's
O'LAUGHLIN, Donald and Sheena (Jones), Mount Zion, boy, Oct. 17
People are also reading…
RIVERS, Shally, Decatur, boy, Oct. 18
JACKSON, Ajanae, Decatur, girl, Oct. 20
CURTSINGER, Bryson and Destiney Beaman, Decatur, girl, Oct. 21
BELL, Trystan and Cassidy (Wilson), Findlay, boy, Oct. 22