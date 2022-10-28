 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Births

Births listed for Oct. 29

Decatur Memorial

POLANSKI, Stanton Robert and Kennedy (Nolen), Sullivan, girl, Oct. 21

LOFLAND, Matthew James and Samantha (Sunderland), Decatur, boy, Oct. 24

SOUTHERLAND, William Travis and Heather Murphy, Blue Mound, girl, Oct. 24

ZUCCO, Matt Eudell and Britta (Wilson), Decatur, boy, Oct. 24

TAYLOR, Derrick Eugene Jr. and Tyhanna Samore Williams, Decatur, boy, Oct. 25

THOMAS, Erica Latrice, Decatur, boy, Oct. 25

St. Mary's

O'LAUGHLIN, Donald and Sheena (Jones), Mount Zion, boy, Oct. 17

RIVERS, Shally, Decatur, boy, Oct. 18

JACKSON, Ajanae, Decatur, girl, Oct. 20

CURTSINGER, Bryson and Destiney Beaman, Decatur, girl, Oct. 21

BELL, Trystan and Cassidy (Wilson), Findlay, boy, Oct. 22

