Births

Births listed for Oct. 8

Decatur Memorial

MINTON, Ryan Timothy and Samantha Mattingly, Oakley, boy, Sept. 22

ORTIZ, Dashawn and Ineesha Baltimore, Decatur, boy, Sept. 23

NEWBERN, Darius Deontre and Ravon (Kennedy), Decatur, girl, Sept. 23

ROOT, Bryce Michael Kesterson and Kristin (Chromchak), Hammond, boy, Sept. 23

McCLURE, Austin Janes and Kassandra Simpson, Decatur, boy, Sept. 24

DUNCAN, Timothy Richard and Frankie (Gaskill), Decatur, boy, Sept. 26

FULMER, Mikel Shane and Kristin (Havrilka), Forsyth, boy, Sept. 26

LEHMAN, Philip Jess and Cheryl (Johnson), Moweaqua, boy, Sept. 26

PLOWMAN, Jordan Lee and Jasmine (Renfro), Decatur, girl, Sept. 26

HOUSER, Justin and Mallory, Decatur, boy, Sept. 28

MADISON, Anton and Shamika, Decatur, boy, Oct. 3

MOORE, Yance Aaron and Laura Sutherland, Decatur, boy, Oct. 3

KING, Dakota James and Staci (Scott), Stonington, girls, Oct. 5

PRITCHETT, Zach Aaron and Kyla Patton, Decatur, girl, Oct. 5

 

St. Mary's

LOVELACE, Precious, Decatur, girl, Sept. 20

SMITH, Jon and Jennifer Stout, Decatur, girl, Sept. 20

TYUS, Cordero and Shana Boyster, Decatur, girl, Sept. 20

SCHOEN, Jordan and Katherine Sloan, Decatur, boy, Sept. 21

SLAYTON, Bryan and Alicia Ruckes, Decatur, boy, Sept. 21

SLEETH, Jordan and Layssa (Taylor), Morrisville, girl, Sept. 22

JENKINS, Kylen and Camryn Grindley, Decatur, boy, Sept. 23

EUMBO, Kasongo and Nesya (Kamangu), Forsyth, boy, Sept. 24

STOLZ, Cheyenne, Decatur, girl, Sept. 24

HILL, Katrina, Decatur, boy, Sept. 26

DAMAIRIN, Gage and Kelsey Hamilton, Decatur, girl, Sept. 27

CRAWLEY, James and Nicole (Strocher), Cerro Gordo, girl, Sept. 27

BLEDSAW, James and Kaitlyn (Tackett), Blue Mound, boy, Sept. 28

WATT, Andrew and Brooke Estell, Decatur, boy, Sept. 28

ALBRIGHT, Tyler and Alyssa (Baker), Decatur, boy, Sept. 29

COOK, Cortez and Brenda Patton-Guise, Decatur, boy, Oct. 3

COSTNER, James and Fior (Trevino), Decatur, girl, Oct. 4

