 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Births

Births listed for Oct. 9

  • 0

Decatur Memorial 

HOMERDING, Zachary Tyler and Dakota (Lowry), Lovington, girl, Sept. 30

JONES, Josh Antwan and Karla Davies-Lowes, Decatur, girl, Sept. 30

AKERS, Kimberly, Decatur, boy, Oct. 1

ROBINSON, Jocelyn, Decatur, boy, Oct. 1

FRAZIER, Toby and Alexas, Decatur, girl, Oct. 3

DISHEY, Dan and Danielle, Mount Zion, girl, Oct. 4

EMERSON, Kaden Ray and Hayley Moore, Niantic, girl, Oct. 4

RARICK, Brandon James and Kelli (Jancauskas), Moweaqua, girl, Oct. 4

HOHM, Christopher and Stefanie (Bolt), Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, boy, Oct. 6

YODER, Kyle Ross and Cindy (Camp), Arthur, boy, Oct. 6

St. Mary's

GILBERT-SEXTON, Kaylee, Mount Zion, boy, Sept. 30

JOHNSON, Bryan and Sierra Suter, Decatur, girl, Sept. 30

PHILLIPS, Wade and Elizabeth Peacher, Clinton, boy, Sept. 30 

SCOGINAshton and Kiley Myers, Clinton, boy, Sept. 30

WILLIAMS, David III and Traci Klutts, Decatur, girl, Sept. 30

MUNOZ, Fernando Aleman and Alexis Barnes, Arcola, boy, Oct. 1

COLEMAN, Samuel and Kathleen (Enoch), Decatur, girl, Oct. 2

McCULLOUGH, Ryan and Kimberly (Riggen), Decatur, boy, Oct. 2

BUGGAR, Tryieston and Elena Braun, Clinton, boy, Oct. 5

FROST, Joshua and Cassandra, Taylorville, boy, Oct. 5

WEBB, Andrew and Katherine (Emert), Decatur, girl, Oct. 5

Lynda Margerum at 217-421-7969. Follow on Twitter: LMargerumHR

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News