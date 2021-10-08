Births listed for Oct. 9

Decatur Memorial
HOMERDING, Zachary Tyler and Dakota (Lowry), Lovington, girl, Sept. 30
JONES, Josh Antwan and Karla Davies-Lowes, Decatur, girl, Sept. 30
AKERS, Kimberly, Decatur, boy, Oct. 1
ROBINSON, Jocelyn, Decatur, boy, Oct. 1
FRAZIER, Toby and Alexas, Decatur, girl, Oct. 3
DISHEY, Dan and Danielle, Mount Zion, girl, Oct. 4
EMERSON, Kaden Ray and Hayley Moore, Niantic, girl, Oct. 4
RARICK, Brandon James and Kelli (Jancauskas), Moweaqua, girl, Oct. 4
HOHM, Christopher and Stefanie (Bolt), Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, boy, Oct. 6
YODER, Kyle Ross and Cindy (Camp), Arthur, boy, Oct. 6
St. Mary's
GILBERT-SEXTON, Kaylee, Mount Zion, boy, Sept. 30
JOHNSON, Bryan and Sierra Suter, Decatur, girl, Sept. 30
PHILLIPS, Wade and Elizabeth Peacher, Clinton, boy, Sept. 30
SCOGIN, Ashton and Kiley Myers, Clinton, boy, Sept. 30
WILLIAMS, David III and Traci Klutts, Decatur, girl, Sept. 30
MUNOZ, Fernando Aleman and Alexis Barnes, Arcola, boy, Oct. 1
COLEMAN, Samuel and Kathleen (Enoch), Decatur, girl, Oct. 2
McCULLOUGH, Ryan and Kimberly (Riggen), Decatur, boy, Oct. 2
BUGGAR, Tryieston and Elena Braun, Clinton, boy, Oct. 5
FROST, Joshua and Cassandra, Taylorville, boy, Oct. 5
WEBB, Andrew and Katherine (Emert), Decatur, girl, Oct. 5
Lynda Margerum at 217-421-7969. Follow on Twitter: LMargerumHR