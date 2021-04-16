 Skip to main content
Births listed for Saturday, April 17
Births

Decatur Memorial 

DeMENT, Andrea, Decatur, girl, April 1

SHAW, Jaurice Malik and Gabrielle Williams, Decatur, boy, April 2

JACO, Rebekah, Macon, girl, April 2

WILLIS, Dalton Shane and Cimmeron Gulick, Decatur, boy, April 2

WHEELER, Donte Dewaun and Spanele (Wheeler), Decatur, boy, April 5

HEREK, Matthew J. and Cora (Jeffers), Oreana, girl, April 6

KNIGHT, Dallin Wesley and Hayley (Drum), Mount Zion. boy, April 6

GREEN, Julie, Decatur, girl, April 6

BARNETT, Brenden Eugene and Sabrina (Harpstrife), Decatur, girl, April 7

MITCHELL, Terrance Sarron Sr. and Sara Armstrong, Decatur, girl, April 7

OWENS, Nicholas D. and Shontae Cunningham, Decatur, boy, April 7

BALLINGER, Amber, Decatur, girl, April 8

COREY, Justin Kyle and Hannah (German), Niantic, boy, April 8

WILLIAMS, Marlon and Kailey, Cisco, girl, April 8

THACHER, Matthew R. and Kelcey (Wheeler), Decatur, boy, April 11

JOHNSON, Izaiha Eugene and Kylie Eller, Decatur, girl, April 12

BENTZ, Joshua C. and Rachel (Hoyt), Decatur, girl, April 13

PUGSLEY, Kyle Tyler and Sarah McGinnis, Decatur, girl, April 13

DICK, Nathan and Jessica, Decatur, boy, April 14

St. Mary's

KOOTZ, Aubrey and Ashley Gaither, Moweaqua, girl, April 2

McREYNOLDS, Aaron and Candace (Schribner), Bethany, boy, April 2

PERKINS, Tatiana, Decatur, girl, April 3

WHITFIELD, Darnell and Mary Jennings, Decatur, girl, April 5

FINLEY, Justin and Holley (Schuman), Moweaqua, boy, April 6

ANDREWS, Jesyn and Josie Kracht, Decatur, girl, April 9

KING, Matthew and Malyssa (Wade), Warrensburg, boy, April 12

 

 

