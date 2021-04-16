Births listed for Saturday, April 17

Decatur Memorial
DeMENT, Andrea, Decatur, girl, April 1
SHAW, Jaurice Malik and Gabrielle Williams, Decatur, boy, April 2
JACO, Rebekah, Macon, girl, April 2
WILLIS, Dalton Shane and Cimmeron Gulick, Decatur, boy, April 2
WHEELER, Donte Dewaun and Spanele (Wheeler), Decatur, boy, April 5
HEREK, Matthew J. and Cora (Jeffers), Oreana, girl, April 6
KNIGHT, Dallin Wesley and Hayley (Drum), Mount Zion. boy, April 6
GREEN, Julie, Decatur, girl, April 6
BARNETT, Brenden Eugene and Sabrina (Harpstrife), Decatur, girl, April 7
MITCHELL, Terrance Sarron Sr. and Sara Armstrong, Decatur, girl, April 7
OWENS, Nicholas D. and Shontae Cunningham, Decatur, boy, April 7
BALLINGER, Amber, Decatur, girl, April 8
COREY, Justin Kyle and Hannah (German), Niantic, boy, April 8
WILLIAMS, Marlon and Kailey, Cisco, girl, April 8
THACHER, Matthew R. and Kelcey (Wheeler), Decatur, boy, April 11
JOHNSON, Izaiha Eugene and Kylie Eller, Decatur, girl, April 12
BENTZ, Joshua C. and Rachel (Hoyt), Decatur, girl, April 13
PUGSLEY, Kyle Tyler and Sarah McGinnis, Decatur, girl, April 13
DICK, Nathan and Jessica, Decatur, boy, April 14
St. Mary's
KOOTZ, Aubrey and Ashley Gaither, Moweaqua, girl, April 2
McREYNOLDS, Aaron and Candace (Schribner), Bethany, boy, April 2
PERKINS, Tatiana, Decatur, girl, April 3