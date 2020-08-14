Births listed for Saturday Aug. 15, 2020

Decatur Memorial
BURKS-SMITH, Trevor Jonathan and Hailey Knorr, Decatur, girl, Aug. 10, 2020
LINDOERFER, Dwayne II and Miranda (Bush), Decatur, boy, Aug. 10, 2020
GRANDON, William M. Jr. and Danielle (Jones), Decatur, girl, Aug. 11, 2020
HAYES, Kyndale and Whitney Henson, Decatur, girl, Aug. 11, 2020
BUNCH, Devyn A. Sr. and Chyanne Ulmer, Decatur, boy, Aug. 12, 2020
HOUSTON, Joseph L. and Miranda (Holmberg), Decatur, girl, Aug. 12, 2020
JONES, Terry Terrell and Briana Stanley, Decatur, boy, Aug. 12, 2020
HARDEN, Bradley S. and Leanna Fletcher, Decatur, boy, Aug. 13, 2020
PATRICK, Joshua W. and Jessica (Dickerson), Oreana, boy, Aug. 13, 2020
St. Mary's
BANKS, Marshena, Decatur, boy, Aug. 10, 2020
FRANCISCO, Hector and Juana, Decatur, boy, Aug. 11, 2020.
MANNS, Tye and Delaney (Lewellyn), Blue Mound, boy, Aug. 11, 2020
WUERTZ, William and Sarah (Sheppard), Decatur, girl, Aug. 11, 2020
COLE, Jimm and Breanne Starwalt, Sullivan, boy, Aug. 12, 2020
