Births listed for Saturday Aug. 15, 2020
Decatur Memorial

BURKS-SMITH, Trevor Jonathan and Hailey Knorr, Decatur, girl, Aug. 10, 2020

LINDOERFER, Dwayne II and Miranda (Bush), Decatur, boy, Aug. 10, 2020

GRANDON, William M. Jr. and Danielle (Jones), Decatur, girl, Aug. 11, 2020

HAYES, Kyndale and Whitney Henson, Decatur, girl, Aug. 11, 2020

BUNCH, Devyn A. Sr. and Chyanne Ulmer, Decatur, boy, Aug. 12, 2020

HOUSTON, Joseph L. and Miranda (Holmberg), Decatur, girl, Aug. 12, 2020

JONES, Terry Terrell and Briana Stanley, Decatur, boy, Aug. 12, 2020

HARDEN, Bradley S. and Leanna Fletcher, Decatur, boy, Aug. 13, 2020

PATRICK, Joshua W. and Jessica (Dickerson), Oreana, boy, Aug. 13, 2020

St. Mary's

BANKS, Marshena, Decatur, boy, Aug. 10, 2020

FRANCISCO, Hector and Juana, Decatur, boy, Aug. 11, 2020.

MANNS, Tye and Delaney (Lewellyn), Blue Mound, boy, Aug. 11, 2020

WUERTZ, William and Sarah (Sheppard), Decatur, girl, Aug. 11, 2020

COLE, Jimm and Breanne Starwalt, Sullivan, boy, Aug. 12, 2020

