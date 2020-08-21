 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Births listed for Saturday Aug. 22, 2020
0 comments

Births listed for Saturday Aug. 22, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Decatur Memorial

JUDD, Joshua Dean and Krystal (Robling), Dalton City, girl, Aug. 18, 2020

ROBINSON, Clint and Kelly, Sullivan, boy, Aug. 18, 2020

SCOTT, Jared Ashton and Mary (Burtschi), Decatur, girl, Aug. 18, 2020

EDWARDS, James Scott and Allyson Michelle Hilton, Decatur, boy, Aug. 19, 2020

MEARS, Zachary Scott and Jennifer (Newlin), Decatur, boy, Aug. 19, 2020

SCHAEFER, Travis James and Rowen Terril, Decatur, Aug. 20, 2020

St. Mary's

CROTSER, Ray Jr. and Breanna Petrowsky, Decatur, boy, Aug. 17, 2020

BOYD, Richard Sr. and Ciara (Jelks), Decatur, girl, Aug. 18, 2020

CHAPPLE, Taejshon and Madison McQueen, Decatur, girl, Aug. 18, 2020

OWENS, Vincent and Erica Webb, Decatur, boy, Aug. 18, 2020

SPIVEY, Corteze Sr. and Elzabeth Michael, boy, Aug. 18, 2020

PHILLIPS, Brandon and Ashley (Fulk), girl, Aug. 20, 2020

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News