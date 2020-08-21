Births listed for Saturday Aug. 22, 2020

Decatur Memorial
JUDD, Joshua Dean and Krystal (Robling), Dalton City, girl, Aug. 18, 2020
ROBINSON, Clint and Kelly, Sullivan, boy, Aug. 18, 2020
SCOTT, Jared Ashton and Mary (Burtschi), Decatur, girl, Aug. 18, 2020
EDWARDS, James Scott and Allyson Michelle Hilton, Decatur, boy, Aug. 19, 2020
MEARS, Zachary Scott and Jennifer (Newlin), Decatur, boy, Aug. 19, 2020
SCHAEFER, Travis James and Rowen Terril, Decatur, Aug. 20, 2020
St. Mary's
CROTSER, Ray Jr. and Breanna Petrowsky, Decatur, boy, Aug. 17, 2020
BOYD, Richard Sr. and Ciara (Jelks), Decatur, girl, Aug. 18, 2020
CHAPPLE, Taejshon and Madison McQueen, Decatur, girl, Aug. 18, 2020
OWENS, Vincent and Erica Webb, Decatur, boy, Aug. 18, 2020
SPIVEY, Corteze Sr. and Elzabeth Michael, boy, Aug. 18, 2020
PHILLIPS, Brandon and Ashley (Fulk), girl, Aug. 20, 2020
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!