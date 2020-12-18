Births listed for Saturday of Dec. 19, 2020

Decatur Memorial
BEND, William Michael-Lei and Shondalyn Leenard, Decatur, boy, Dec. 10, 2020
RICHARDSON, Andrew John and Lauren (Ryder), Decatur, boy, Dec. 10, 2020
MOORE, Evan Douglas and Angel (Howard), Mount Zion, boy, Dec. 15, 2020
COLE, Todd Anthony and Shelley (Sloan), Shelbyville, girl, Dec. 16, 2020
SUZEWITS, Kyle Lee and Rachel (Peterson), Clinton, boy, Dec. 16, 2020
STREIGHT, Toby James and Crystal (Endrizzi), Decatur, girl, Dec. 17, 2020
RAMBO, Hannah, Decatur, girl, Dec. 17, 2020
St. Mary's
ESTELL, Levi and Rebecca Martin, Findlay, girl, Dec. 7, 2020
CUNNINGHAM, Michael and Shamya Murphy, Decatur, girl, Dec. 9, 2020
WEHRLE, Ashlee, Tuscola, boy, Dec. 9, 2020
PULLIAM, Makayla, Decatur, girl, Dec. 10, 2020
CRIDER, Brian Jr. and Lacey Crawley, Cerro Gordo, boy, Dec. 11, 2020
CHRISTERSON, Malachi and Morgan Alexander, Warrensburg, girl, Dec. 12, 2020
HOWELL, Garrett and Kendra Merris, Decatur, boy, Dec. 12, 2020
JONES, Chadarius and Aexandra Tillman, Decatur, girl, Dec. 14, 2020
MARTZ, Drake and Tiffany (Hudson), Shelbyville, girl, Dec. 14, 2020
STAYHORN, Steven and Jessica Poor, Decatur, girl, Dec. 14, 2020
SUNDERLAND, Mason and Jessica Monty, Decatur, boy, Dec. 15, 2020
WILSON, Issac and Constance Taylor, Decatur, boy, Dec. 15, 2020
