Births listed for Saturday of Dec. 19, 2020
Decatur Memorial

BEND, William Michael-Lei and Shondalyn Leenard, Decatur, boy, Dec. 10, 2020

RICHARDSON, Andrew John and Lauren (Ryder), Decatur, boy, Dec. 10, 2020

MOORE, Evan Douglas and Angel (Howard), Mount Zion, boy, Dec. 15, 2020

COLE, Todd Anthony and Shelley (Sloan), Shelbyville, girl, Dec. 16, 2020

SUZEWITS, Kyle Lee and Rachel (Peterson), Clinton, boy, Dec. 16, 2020

STREIGHT, Toby James and Crystal (Endrizzi), Decatur, girl, Dec. 17, 2020

RAMBO, Hannah, Decatur, girl, Dec. 17, 2020

St. Mary's

ESTELL, Levi and Rebecca Martin, Findlay, girl, Dec. 7, 2020

CUNNINGHAM, Michael and Shamya Murphy, Decatur, girl, Dec. 9, 2020

WEHRLE, Ashlee, Tuscola, boy, Dec. 9, 2020

PULLIAM, Makayla, Decatur, girl, Dec. 10, 2020

CRIDER, Brian Jr. and Lacey Crawley, Cerro Gordo, boy, Dec. 11, 2020

CHRISTERSON, Malachi and Morgan Alexander, Warrensburg, girl, Dec. 12, 2020

HOWELL, Garrett and Kendra Merris, Decatur, boy, Dec. 12, 2020

JONES, Chadarius and Aexandra Tillman, Decatur, girl, Dec. 14, 2020

MARTZ, Drake and Tiffany (Hudson), Shelbyville, girl, Dec. 14, 2020

STAYHORN, Steven and Jessica Poor, Decatur, girl, Dec. 14, 2020

SUNDERLAND, Mason and Jessica Monty, Decatur, boy, Dec. 15, 2020

WILSON, Issac and Constance Taylor, Decatur, boy, Dec. 15, 2020

