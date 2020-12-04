 Skip to main content
Births listed for Saturday of Dec. 5, 2020
Births

Births listed for Saturday of Dec. 5, 2020

Decatur Memorial

JENKINS, Trashawn and Molly Hart, Decatur, girl, Nov. 24, 2020

RIECKS, Robert Joseph and Amber (Wechesser), Decatur, boy, Nov. 24, 2020

BALTIMORE, Todd Kortdari and Sammiah Bonner-Latson, Decatur, boy, Nov. 25, 2020

EDWARDS, Matthew Brent and Kim (Fisher), Mount Zion, girl, Nov. 25, 2020 

 

St. Mary's

HOPKINS, Isaak and Sincere Ingram, Decatur, girl, Nov. 23, 2020

COLEMAN, Kari Sr. and Meikella (Wallace), Decatur, boy, Nov. 24, 2020

DAWSON, Isaiah and Brianequa Carter, Decatur, girl, Nov. 25, 2020

MADDING, Tyler Sr. and Shanel Ivy, Decatur, boy, Nov. 26, 2020

RILEY, Kevin and Raeanne Dale, Sullivan, girl, Nov. 27, 2020

WEEKLEY, Stevie and Kelsey Henry, Decatur, girl, Nov. 28, 2020

WILLIAMS, Lenell and Jakira Thomas, Decatur, boy, Nov. 29, 2020

