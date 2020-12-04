Births listed for Saturday of Dec. 5, 2020

Decatur Memorial
JENKINS, Trashawn and Molly Hart, Decatur, girl, Nov. 24, 2020
RIECKS, Robert Joseph and Amber (Wechesser), Decatur, boy, Nov. 24, 2020
BALTIMORE, Todd Kortdari and Sammiah Bonner-Latson, Decatur, boy, Nov. 25, 2020
EDWARDS, Matthew Brent and Kim (Fisher), Mount Zion, girl, Nov. 25, 2020
St. Mary's
HOPKINS, Isaak and Sincere Ingram, Decatur, girl, Nov. 23, 2020
COLEMAN, Kari Sr. and Meikella (Wallace), Decatur, boy, Nov. 24, 2020
DAWSON, Isaiah and Brianequa Carter, Decatur, girl, Nov. 25, 2020
MADDING, Tyler Sr. and Shanel Ivy, Decatur, boy, Nov. 26, 2020
RILEY, Kevin and Raeanne Dale, Sullivan, girl, Nov. 27, 2020
WEEKLEY, Stevie and Kelsey Henry, Decatur, girl, Nov. 28, 2020
WILLIAMS, Lenell and Jakira Thomas, Decatur, boy, Nov. 29, 2020
