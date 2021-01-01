 Skip to main content
Births listed for Saturday of Jan. 2, 2021
Births

Decatur Memorial

BLAKEY, Kyle Patrick and Kristen Berner, Findlay, girl, Dec. 23, 2020

GREEN, Teressa, Decatur, girl, Dec. 23, 2020

SWISHER, Christian Lee and Makayla (Sarver), boy, Dec. 23, 2020

NORTON, Codi M. and Zanisha Johnson, Decatur, boy, Dec. 24, 2020

CROOK, Javonte Derrell and Diana Clark, Decatur, girl, Dec. 26, 2020

WINNINGHAM, Robert E. K. and Tieler Crane, Decatur, boy, Dec. 26, 2020

MILLER, Kemy and Kristin Sparks, Decatur, boy, Dec. 27, 2020

YODER, Allen L. and Cherelyn (Stutzman), Lovington, boy, Dec. 28, 2020

KELSEY, Kevin Michael and Kathleen (Hawkins), Decatur, girl, Dec. 29, 2020

SADOWSKI, Robbie Lee and Brianna Livingston, Macon, boy, Dec. 29, 2020

St. Mary's

CAMPELL, Clairise, Decatur, girl, Dec. 21, 2020

LOOMIS-LUCAS, Shaylan and Cheyanna Gregg, Decatur, girl, Dec. 21, 2020

FOOTE-EL, Faheem and Darian Kirk, Decatur, boy, Dec. 22, 2020

NEAL, Sheltan and Sade Offord, Decatur, boy, Dec. 22, 2020

NGUYEN, Thu and Luan (Le), Decatur, boy, Dec. 22, 2020

WEGER, Cody and Grace Logue, Bement and Findlay, girl, Dec. 23, 2020

MAHONEY, Jeremy and Casey Norman, Decatur, boy, Dec. 28, 2020

MORRELL, John and Lauren (Lowery), Decatur,  girl, Dec. 29, 2020

