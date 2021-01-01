Births listed for Saturday of Jan. 2, 2021

Decatur Memorial
BLAKEY, Kyle Patrick and Kristen Berner, Findlay, girl, Dec. 23, 2020
GREEN, Teressa, Decatur, girl, Dec. 23, 2020
SWISHER, Christian Lee and Makayla (Sarver), boy, Dec. 23, 2020
NORTON, Codi M. and Zanisha Johnson, Decatur, boy, Dec. 24, 2020
CROOK, Javonte Derrell and Diana Clark, Decatur, girl, Dec. 26, 2020
WINNINGHAM, Robert E. K. and Tieler Crane, Decatur, boy, Dec. 26, 2020
MILLER, Kemy and Kristin Sparks, Decatur, boy, Dec. 27, 2020
YODER, Allen L. and Cherelyn (Stutzman), Lovington, boy, Dec. 28, 2020
KELSEY, Kevin Michael and Kathleen (Hawkins), Decatur, girl, Dec. 29, 2020
SADOWSKI, Robbie Lee and Brianna Livingston, Macon, boy, Dec. 29, 2020
St. Mary's
CAMPELL, Clairise, Decatur, girl, Dec. 21, 2020
LOOMIS-LUCAS, Shaylan and Cheyanna Gregg, Decatur, girl, Dec. 21, 2020
FOOTE-EL, Faheem and Darian Kirk, Decatur, boy, Dec. 22, 2020
NEAL, Sheltan and Sade Offord, Decatur, boy, Dec. 22, 2020
NGUYEN, Thu and Luan (Le), Decatur, boy, Dec. 22, 2020
WEGER, Cody and Grace Logue, Bement and Findlay, girl, Dec. 23, 2020
MAHONEY, Jeremy and Casey Norman, Decatur, boy, Dec. 28, 2020
MORRELL, John and Lauren (Lowery), Decatur, girl, Dec. 29, 2020