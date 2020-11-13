Births listed for Saturday of Nov. 14, 2020

Decatur Memorial
SMALLEY, Blake Allen and Lainy Jackson, Cerro Gordo, girl, Nov. 9, 2020
CARTER, Zoey Ray, boy, Decatur, Nov, 11, 2020
CRISLER, Jacob Thomas and Cassandra (Pocklington), Lovington, girl, Nov. 12, 2020
St. Mary's
JORDAN, Rashaun and Lanitra Bond, Decatur, boy, Nov. 4, 2020
LEWIS, Damian and Cheyann Crowe, Mount Zion, girl, Nov. 5, 2020
BRADSHAW, Derek and Whitney (Stolpa), Decatur, girl, Nov. 6, 2020
DOTY, Dusten and Danielle (Jones), Decatur, girl, Nov. 6, 2020
HICKS, Dema and Rosaly Davila, Decatur, boy, Nov. 6, 2020
WINFREY, Patreece, Decatur, girl, Nov. 6, 2020
QUEARY, Michael Jr. and Jamie (Coon), Mount Zion, girl, Nov. 6, 2020
ROBERTS, Tyler and Destiny Melvin, Pana, boy, Nov. 8, 2020
CHASE, Joseph and Cheyenne Hernandez, Decatur, boy, Nov. 9, 2020
EUBANKS, Kendall and Kayla Fyke, Decatur, boy, Nov. 9, 2020
FOSTER, Ethan and Taylor (Piper), Bethany, boy, Nov. 9, 2020
KELLY, Andrea, Decatur, boy, Nov. 9, 2020
HALL, Andre and Jessica Hayden, Decatur, girl, Nov. 10, 2020
ROBINSON, Isabelle, Decatur, girl, Nov. 10, 2020
