Births listed for Saturday of Nov. 14, 2020
Births

Decatur Memorial

SMALLEY, Blake Allen and Lainy Jackson, Cerro Gordo, girl, Nov. 9, 2020

CARTER, Zoey Ray, boy, Decatur, Nov, 11, 2020

CRISLER, Jacob Thomas and Cassandra (Pocklington), Lovington, girl, Nov. 12, 2020

St. Mary's

JORDAN, Rashaun and Lanitra Bond, Decatur, boy, Nov. 4, 2020

LEWIS, Damian and Cheyann Crowe, Mount Zion, girl, Nov. 5, 2020

BRADSHAW, Derek and Whitney (Stolpa), Decatur, girl, Nov. 6, 2020

DOTY, Dusten and Danielle (Jones), Decatur, girl, Nov. 6, 2020

HICKS, Dema and Rosaly Davila, Decatur, boy, Nov. 6,  2020

WINFREY, Patreece, Decatur, girl, Nov. 6, 2020

QUEARY, Michael Jr. and Jamie (Coon), Mount Zion, girl, Nov. 6, 2020

ROBERTS, Tyler and Destiny Melvin, Pana, boy, Nov. 8, 2020

CHASE, Joseph and Cheyenne Hernandez, Decatur, boy, Nov. 9, 2020

EUBANKS, Kendall and Kayla Fyke, Decatur, boy, Nov. 9, 2020

FOSTER, Ethan and Taylor (Piper), Bethany, boy, Nov. 9, 2020

KELLY, Andrea, Decatur, boy, Nov. 9, 2020

HALL, Andre and Jessica Hayden, Decatur, girl, Nov. 10, 2020

ROBINSON, Isabelle, Decatur, girl, Nov. 10, 2020

 

