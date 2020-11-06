Births listed for Saturday of Nov. 7, 2020

Decatur Memorial
DEBERRY, Jacques and Adriana Watters, Decatur, boy, Oct. 28, 2020
KARRAKER, Brett A. and Maria (Brant), Decatur, girl, Oct. 30, 2020
KRESIN, Calab Matthew and Brycelynn Durbin, Shelbyville, boy, Oct. 30, 2020
NEWBERN, Darius Deontré and Ravon Kennedy, Decatur, girl, Oct. 30, 2020
THOMAS, Nathaniel and Breanna (Kelley), Decatur, girl, Nov. 11, 2020
ROGERS, Steven Cole and Shelby (Cottrell), Lake City, boy, Nov. 3, 2020
PARSON, Quachee and Shanon Earl -Whitt Nixon, Decatur, boy, Nov. 4, 2020
St. Mary's
BARBEE, Vincent and Stacey DePriest, Decatur, Oct. 29, 2020
MENDENALL, Ashley, Mount Zion, girl, Oct. 29, 2020
PALMER, Jah Zaccheus and Ronnae Bailey, Decatur, boy, Oct. 29, 2020
BLYTHE, Kelyn and Precious Pearson, Decatur, girl, Oct. 30, 2020
BUCKLEY, Justin and Gladies Wilson, Decatur, girl, Oct. 30, 2020
ZILZ, Clayton and Chloe (Adams), Mount Zion, boy, Oct. 30, 2020
BRUCE, Gage and Kirsten Lewis, girl, Decatur, Nov. 2, 2020
WILKINS, Desirre, Decatur, girl, Nov. 3, 2020
WOODLAND, Gerez and Alyssa Oliver, Decatur, girl, Nov. 4, 2020
