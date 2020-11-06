 Skip to main content
Births listed for Saturday of Nov. 7, 2020
Births

Decatur Memorial

 DEBERRY, Jacques and Adriana Watters, Decatur, boy, Oct. 28, 2020

KARRAKER, Brett A. and Maria (Brant), Decatur, girl, Oct. 30, 2020

KRESIN, Calab Matthew and Brycelynn Durbin, Shelbyville, boy, Oct. 30, 2020

NEWBERN, Darius Deontré and Ravon Kennedy, Decatur, girl, Oct. 30, 2020

THOMAS, Nathaniel and Breanna (Kelley), Decatur, girl, Nov. 11, 2020

ROGERS, Steven Cole and Shelby (Cottrell), Lake City, boy, Nov. 3, 2020

PARSON, Quachee and Shanon Earl -Whitt Nixon, Decatur, boy, Nov. 4, 2020

St. Mary's 

BARBEE, Vincent and Stacey DePriest, Decatur, Oct. 29, 2020

MENDENALL, Ashley, Mount Zion, girl, Oct. 29, 2020

PALMER, Jah Zaccheus and Ronnae Bailey, Decatur, boy, Oct. 29, 2020

BLYTHE, Kelyn and Precious Pearson, Decatur, girl, Oct. 30, 2020

BUCKLEY, Justin and Gladies Wilson, Decatur, girl, Oct. 30, 2020

ZILZ, Clayton and Chloe (Adams), Mount Zion, boy, Oct. 30, 2020

BRUCE, Gage and Kirsten Lewis, girl, Decatur, Nov. 2, 2020

WILKINS, Desirre, Decatur, girl, Nov. 3, 2020

WOODLAND, Gerez and Alyssa Oliver, Decatur, girl, Nov. 4, 2020

 

