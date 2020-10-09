Births listed for Saturday of Oct. 10, 2020

Decatur Memorial
SHINKLE, Lyle Edward and McKenzie Allen, Decatur, girl, Oct. 3, 2020
WILLIAMS, Joshua Owen and Megan, Mount Zion, girl, Oct. 5, 2020
TRAVIS, Matthew Nicholas and Jody (Ferracane), Decatur, girl, Oct. 6, 2020
St. Mary's
PETERS, Nathan and Kirsten Hocg, Pana, girl, Sept. 28, 2020
MINER, Stephen and Ashely Jackson, Decatur, boy, Sept. 29, 2020
BRIGGS, Zachary and Cassie (Reed), Macon, boy, Oct. 2, 2020
KENDALL, Dustin and Cheyenne Ferguson, Decatur, boy, Oct. 2, 2020
LOURASH, Scott and Ashlee (Nunn), Decatur, boy, Oct. 2, 2020
McDANIEL, Alea and Jaelynn (Weaver), Lovington, boy, Oct. 5, 2020
MOHR, Nicholas and Elizabeth White Strode, Decatur, girl, Oct. 5, 2020
JARVIS, Shelby and Arianna LaSkowski, Mount Zion, girl, Oct. 7, 202
