Births listed for Saturday of Oct. 10, 2020
Decatur Memorial

SHINKLE, Lyle Edward and McKenzie Allen, Decatur, girl, Oct. 3, 2020

WILLIAMS, Joshua Owen and Megan, Mount Zion, girl, Oct. 5, 2020

TRAVIS, Matthew Nicholas and Jody (Ferracane), Decatur, girl, Oct. 6, 2020

St. Mary's

PETERS, Nathan and Kirsten Hocg, Pana, girl, Sept. 28, 2020

MINER, Stephen and Ashely Jackson, Decatur, boy, Sept. 29, 2020

BRIGGS, Zachary and Cassie (Reed), Macon, boy, Oct. 2, 2020

KENDALL, Dustin and Cheyenne Ferguson, Decatur, boy, Oct. 2, 2020

LOURASH, Scott and Ashlee (Nunn), Decatur, boy, Oct. 2, 2020

McDANIEL, Alea and Jaelynn (Weaver), Lovington, boy, Oct. 5, 2020

MOHR, Nicholas and Elizabeth White Strode, Decatur, girl, Oct. 5, 2020

JARVIS, Shelby and Arianna LaSkowski, Mount Zion, girl, Oct. 7, 202

