Births listed for Saturday of Oct. 31, 2020

Decatur Memorial
GORDON, Alisha, Decatur, boy, Oct. 21, 2020
WARNSLEY, Dominique Marques and Jamie Harrelson, Decatur, girl, Oct. 23, 2020
WALTERS, Bryan Anthony and Katerria Foster, Decatur, girl, Oct. 26, 2020
St. Mary's
BURRIES, Heavenly, Decatur, girl, Oct. 12, 2020
CHRONISTER, Justin and Teara Green, Pana, boy, Oct. 16, 2020
BODY, Brian and Patricia (Cox), Decatur, girl, Oct. 22, 2020
LEON, Gabriel and Brittany Phillips, Decatur, boy, Oct. 23, 2020
COLLINS, Anthony and Josephine Ballenger, Clinton, boy, Oct. 26, 2020
TANG, Guanghui and Lijia (Zhu), Forsyth, girl, Oct. 26, 2020
RICKETTS, Jacob and Casey (Havlin), Decatur, girl, Oct. 26, 2020
WOODLAND, Deeandre and Malaya Willis, Decatur, boy, Oct. 26, 2020
BROWN, Gavin and Hayley Underwood, Macon, girl, Oct. 27, 2020
STORTZUM, Dennon and Sydney Frey, Decatur, girl, Oct. 27, 2020
DOWNS, Robert and Erin (Smith), Shelbyville, boy, Oct. 28, 2020
LUTANE, Cody and Heather Auton, Decatur, girl, Oct. 28, 2020
OSBORN, Dakota and Hannah Johnston, Decatur, girl, Oct. 28, 2020
ROARK, Kendra, Decatur, boy, Oct. 28, 2020
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!