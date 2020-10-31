 Skip to main content
Births listed for Saturday of Oct. 31, 2020
Births

Decatur Memorial

GORDON, Alisha, Decatur, boy, Oct. 21, 2020

WARNSLEY, Dominique Marques and Jamie Harrelson, Decatur, girl, Oct. 23, 2020

WALTERS, Bryan Anthony and Katerria Foster, Decatur, girl, Oct. 26, 2020

St. Mary's

BURRIES, Heavenly, Decatur, girl, Oct. 12, 2020 

CHRONISTER, Justin and Teara Green, Pana, boy, Oct. 16, 2020

BODY, Brian and Patricia (Cox), Decatur, girl, Oct. 22, 2020

LEON, Gabriel and Brittany Phillips, Decatur, boy, Oct. 23, 2020

COLLINS, Anthony and Josephine Ballenger, Clinton, boy, Oct. 26, 2020

TANG, Guanghui and Lijia (Zhu), Forsyth, girl, Oct. 26, 2020

RICKETTS, Jacob and Casey (Havlin), Decatur, girl, Oct. 26, 2020

WOODLAND, Deeandre and Malaya Willis, Decatur, boy, Oct. 26, 2020

BROWN, Gavin and Hayley Underwood, Macon, girl, Oct. 27, 2020

STORTZUM, Dennon and Sydney Frey, Decatur, girl, Oct. 27, 2020

DOWNS, Robert and Erin (Smith), Shelbyville, boy, Oct. 28, 2020

LUTANE, Cody and Heather Auton, Decatur, girl, Oct. 28, 2020

OSBORN, Dakota and Hannah Johnston, Decatur, girl, Oct. 28, 2020

ROARK, Kendra, Decatur, boy, Oct. 28, 2020

