Births listed for Saturday of Sept. 26, 2020

Decatur Memorial
NIEDERBRACH, Natalie, Decatur, boy, Sept. 18, 2020
PHILBECK, Christopher and Alyssa Grimm, Decatur, boy, Sept. 18, 2020
KINNISON, Michael Alan and Emily (Richardson), Decatur, girl, Sept, 21, 2020
PERRY, Christopher and Meghan, Decatur, girl, Sept. 21, 2020
BOATMAN, James Earl IV and Randee Jo Earles, Decatur, girl, Sept. 22, 2020
LAURASH, Christopher Lee and Kimberly (Alexander), Decatur, girl, Sept. 23, 2020
WILTON, Matthew Steven and Kasie (McCrany), Forsyth, girl, Sept. 23, 2020
St. Mary's
TAYLOR, Terrence and Amber (Cruz), Decatur, boy, Sept. 15, 2020
CAMPBELL, Lane and Alissa Miller, Decatur, boy, Sept. 17, 2020
McCLELLAND, Arrion Sr. and Alexis Covington, Decatur, girl, Sept. 18, 2020
HAWKINS, Charles and Baylina Trimuel, Decatur, boy, Sept. 19, 2020
YOUNG, Brandon and Phoenix (Probus), Sullivan, girl, Sept. 19, 2020
ELDER, Justin and Sydni (Hendrix), Decatur, girl, Sept. 23, 2020
MERRIWEATHER, Davion and Jesseunna, Decatur, girl, Sept. 24, 2020
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!