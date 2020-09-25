 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Births listed for Saturday of Sept. 26, 2020
0 comments

Births listed for Saturday of Sept. 26, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Decatur Memorial

NIEDERBRACH, Natalie, Decatur, boy, Sept. 18, 2020

PHILBECK, Christopher and Alyssa Grimm, Decatur, boy, Sept. 18, 2020

KINNISON, Michael Alan and Emily (Richardson), Decatur, girl, Sept, 21, 2020

PERRY, Christopher and Meghan, Decatur, girl, Sept. 21, 2020

BOATMAN, James Earl IV and Randee Jo Earles, Decatur, girl, Sept. 22, 2020

LAURASH, Christopher Lee and Kimberly (Alexander), Decatur, girl, Sept. 23, 2020

WILTON, Matthew Steven and Kasie (McCrany), Forsyth, girl, Sept. 23, 2020

St. Mary's

TAYLOR, Terrence and Amber (Cruz), Decatur, boy, Sept. 15, 2020

CAMPBELL, Lane and Alissa Miller, Decatur, boy, Sept. 17, 2020

McCLELLAND, Arrion Sr. and Alexis Covington, Decatur, girl, Sept. 18, 2020

HAWKINS, Charles and Baylina Trimuel, Decatur, boy, Sept. 19, 2020

YOUNG, Brandon and Phoenix (Probus), Sullivan, girl, Sept. 19, 2020

ELDER, Justin and Sydni (Hendrix), Decatur, girl, Sept. 23, 2020

MERRIWEATHER, Davion and Jesseunna, Decatur, girl, Sept. 24, 2020 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News