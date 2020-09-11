 Skip to main content
Births listed for Saturday Sept. 12, 2020
Births listed for Saturday Sept. 12, 2020

Decatur Memorial

LOFTON, Kyler D., and Tyrin Manns, Decatur, girl, Sept. 3, 2020

MILLER, Antonio D. and Jasmine Gause, Dectur, boy, Sept. 3, 2020

MOTAYNE, Steve Ignatius and Tiffany (Hall), Decatur, boy, Sept. 3, 2020

SCHNEIDER, Karl P. and Yuliana (Gomez-Cantuarias), Decatur, boy, Sept. 4, 2020

HALLIDAY, Darius Devon and Teri Young, Decatur, girl, Sept. 5, 2020

McKINNEY, Dennis Paul and Brittany Collins, Decatur, girl, Sept. 5, 2020

RAMSEY, Tyler Michael and Elizabeth Gille Lee, Warrensburg, boy, Sept. 5, 2020

WALLIS, Joshua Joe and Hollie (Garver), Decatur, boy, Sept. 5, 2020

BURNETT, Desiree, Decatur, girl, Sept. 6, 2020

NEEDHAM, Benjamin Joseph Arthur and Jordan (Nicole), Decatur, girl, Sept. 6, 2020

JANUS, Tyler Thomas and Cynthia (Haines), Maroa, girl, Sept. 7, 2020

WALKER, Joseph Lewis and Lindsey (Malkhoe), Oreana, girl, Sept. 7, 2020

HUTCHENS, Shelby Galyn and Hillary (Osborn), Dalton City, boy, Sept. 8, 2020

LINDLEY, Justin Michael and Chelsie Warren, Sullivan, girl, Sept. 8, 2020

ALLEN, Brian Keith Jr. and Marina (Nantes-Flores), Decatur, girl, Sept. 10, 2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

