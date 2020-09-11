Births listed for Saturday Sept. 12, 2020

Decatur Memorial
LOFTON, Kyler D., and Tyrin Manns, Decatur, girl, Sept. 3, 2020
MILLER, Antonio D. and Jasmine Gause, Dectur, boy, Sept. 3, 2020
MOTAYNE, Steve Ignatius and Tiffany (Hall), Decatur, boy, Sept. 3, 2020
SCHNEIDER, Karl P. and Yuliana (Gomez-Cantuarias), Decatur, boy, Sept. 4, 2020
HALLIDAY, Darius Devon and Teri Young, Decatur, girl, Sept. 5, 2020
McKINNEY, Dennis Paul and Brittany Collins, Decatur, girl, Sept. 5, 2020
RAMSEY, Tyler Michael and Elizabeth Gille Lee, Warrensburg, boy, Sept. 5, 2020
WALLIS, Joshua Joe and Hollie (Garver), Decatur, boy, Sept. 5, 2020
BURNETT, Desiree, Decatur, girl, Sept. 6, 2020
NEEDHAM, Benjamin Joseph Arthur and Jordan (Nicole), Decatur, girl, Sept. 6, 2020
JANUS, Tyler Thomas and Cynthia (Haines), Maroa, girl, Sept. 7, 2020
WALKER, Joseph Lewis and Lindsey (Malkhoe), Oreana, girl, Sept. 7, 2020
HUTCHENS, Shelby Galyn and Hillary (Osborn), Dalton City, boy, Sept. 8, 2020
LINDLEY, Justin Michael and Chelsie Warren, Sullivan, girl, Sept. 8, 2020
ALLEN, Brian Keith Jr. and Marina (Nantes-Flores), Decatur, girl, Sept. 10, 2020
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!