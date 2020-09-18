Births listed for Saturday Sept. 19, 2020

Decatur
CAMP, Jeremy and Sara (Shaw), Sullivan, girl, Sept. 11, 2020
SMITH, Clint and Amanda Nihiser, Decatur, girl, Sept. 11, 2020
WICKLAND, Kate, Moweaqua, girl, Sept. 13, 2020
WHITE, Tyler Glen and Kirsten (Whisler), Decatur, boy, Sept. 14, 2020
DUFFY, Drew Davis and Allie (Halem), Clinton, boy, Sept. 15, 2020
EWING, Shain and Alicia Strode, Lovington, girl, Sept 16, 2020
St. Mary's
SIMMS, James and Heidi (Heap), Forsyth, boy, Sept. 10, 2020
MOORE, Kolton and Lauren Stanley, Decatur, girl, Sept. 11, 2020
LOFTON, Cortez and Jourdan Pearce, Decatur, boy, Sept. 13, 2020
MITCHELL, Matthew and Brittany (CARRON), Decatur, boy, Sept. 13, 2020
ANDREWS, Tyler and Jaycee (Lehman), Mount Zion, boy, Sept. 14, 2020
BLANCETT, Travis and Katherine (Holder), Decatur, boy, Sept. 14, 2020
