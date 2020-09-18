 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Births listed for Saturday Sept. 19, 2020
0 comments

Births listed for Saturday Sept. 19, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Decatur 

CAMP, Jeremy and Sara (Shaw), Sullivan, girl, Sept. 11, 2020

SMITH, Clint and Amanda Nihiser, Decatur, girl, Sept. 11, 2020

WICKLAND, Kate, Moweaqua, girl, Sept. 13, 2020

WHITE, Tyler Glen and Kirsten (Whisler), Decatur, boy, Sept. 14, 2020

DUFFY, Drew Davis and Allie (Halem), Clinton, boy, Sept. 15, 2020

EWING, Shain and Alicia Strode, Lovington, girl, Sept 16, 2020

St. Mary's

SIMMS, James and Heidi (Heap), Forsyth, boy, Sept. 10, 2020

MOORE, Kolton and Lauren Stanley, Decatur, girl, Sept. 11, 2020

LOFTON, Cortez and Jourdan Pearce, Decatur, boy, Sept. 13, 2020

MITCHELL, Matthew and Brittany (CARRON), Decatur, boy, Sept. 13, 2020

ANDREWS, Tyler and Jaycee (Lehman), Mount Zion, boy, Sept. 14, 2020

BLANCETT, Travis and Katherine (Holder), Decatur, boy, Sept. 14, 2020

 

 

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News