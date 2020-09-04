Births listed for Saturday Sept. 5, 2020

Decatur Memorial
MCKENZIE, Luke Alan and Sarah (Dawson), Decatur, girl, Aug. 23, 2020 (correction)
FREEMAN, Devin and Shayla Kendrex, Decatur, girl, Aug. 28, 2020
SMITH, Charles and Jessica Benton, Decatur, girl, Aug. 28, 2020
HAWS, Casey Lee and Megan Kinser, Taylorville, boy, Sept. 1, 2020
PHILLIPS, Justin Jacob and Lauren (Gregg), Decatur, boy, Sept. 1, 2020
CHASE, Zachary Thomas and Kaylyn Tarvin Moore, Forsyth, boy, Sept. 2, 2020
CURRY, Timothy Joseph and Cassie Wilson, Decatur, boy, Sept. 2, 2020
St. Mary's
Newton, Stephanie (Cathey), Assumption, girl, Aug. 26, 2020
BEAN, Terren and Amber Milan, Decatur, boy, Aug. 27, 2020
CASTELLI, David and Breanne Mitsdarffer, Decatur, boy, Aug. 27, 2020
ANDERSON, Todd and Kimberly Stephenson, Decatur, boy, Aug. 28, 2020
CORRAL, Faith (Jenkins), Decatur, girl, Aug. 28, 2020
BAILEY, Howard and Mavell Jackson, Decatur, boy, Aug. 29, 2020
RICE, Taveon and Marie Jacobs, Decatur, girl, Aug. 29, 2020
MARRS, Jacob and Makayla (Eckart), Decatur, girl, Aug. 30, 2020
GILLESPIE, Andrew and Mallory Scurlock, Elwin, boy, Aug. 31, 2020
LARCK, Andrew and Krysten (Newberry), Decatur, boy, Aug. 31, 2020
PETER, Joseph and Taylor Allen, Oakley, boy, Aug. 31, 2020
HONAKER, Alexis, Assumption, girl, Sept. 1, 2020
JOHNSON, Brayden and Alexis Fleckenstein, Decatur, boy, Sept. 1, 2020
KIRKLEY, Ryan and Sarah (VanRheeden), Decatur, boy, Sept. 2, 2020
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!