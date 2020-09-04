 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Births listed for Saturday Sept. 5, 2020
0 comments

Births listed for Saturday Sept. 5, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Decatur Memorial

MCKENZIE, Luke Alan and Sarah (Dawson), Decatur, girl, Aug. 23, 2020 (correction)

FREEMAN, Devin and Shayla Kendrex, Decatur, girl, Aug. 28, 2020

SMITH, Charles and Jessica Benton, Decatur, girl, Aug. 28, 2020

HAWS, Casey Lee and Megan Kinser, Taylorville, boy, Sept. 1, 2020

PHILLIPS, Justin Jacob and Lauren (Gregg), Decatur, boy, Sept. 1, 2020

CHASE, Zachary Thomas and Kaylyn Tarvin Moore, Forsyth, boy, Sept. 2, 2020

CURRY, Timothy Joseph and Cassie Wilson, Decatur, boy, Sept. 2, 2020

St. Mary's

Newton, Stephanie (Cathey), Assumption, girl, Aug. 26, 2020

BEAN, Terren and Amber Milan, Decatur, boy, Aug. 27, 2020

CASTELLI, David and Breanne Mitsdarffer, Decatur, boy, Aug. 27, 2020

ANDERSON, Todd and Kimberly Stephenson, Decatur, boy, Aug. 28, 2020

CORRAL, Faith (Jenkins), Decatur, girl, Aug. 28, 2020

BAILEY, Howard and Mavell Jackson, Decatur, boy, Aug. 29, 2020

RICE, Taveon and Marie Jacobs, Decatur, girl, Aug. 29, 2020

MARRS, Jacob and Makayla (Eckart), Decatur, girl, Aug. 30, 2020

GILLESPIE, Andrew and Mallory Scurlock, Elwin, boy, Aug. 31, 2020

LARCK, Andrew and Krysten (Newberry), Decatur, boy, Aug. 31, 2020

PETER, Joseph and Taylor Allen, Oakley, boy, Aug. 31, 2020

HONAKER, Alexis, Assumption, girl, Sept. 1, 2020

JOHNSON, Brayden and Alexis Fleckenstein, Decatur, boy, Sept. 1, 2020

KIRKLEY, Ryan and Sarah (VanRheeden), Decatur, boy, Sept. 2, 2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News