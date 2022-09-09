 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Births

Births listed for Sept. 10

Decatur Memorial

BLANKENSHIP, Cody and Allyssa Gordan, Decatur, boy, Sept. 1

YOKLEY, Trent Lee and Faythe Sheets Johnson, Brownstown, girl, Sept. 2

ROSENJE, Quadeem and Jermekia Burnett, Decatur, boy, Sept. 4

SUTTON, Mason Alan and Kylie Smith, Decatur, boy, Sept. 8

St. Mary's

VARNER, Jeremiah, Mount Zion, and Morgan Alexander, Warrensburg, girl, Aug. 30

Recommended for you…

DANDY, Christopher and DaMecia Kraus, Decatur, boy, Aug. 30

COLLINS, Dylan and Catlin Bowen, Decatur, girl, Aug. 30

BUIE, Courtney and Alexis Cook, Decatur, girl, Aug. 31

BRADFORD, Quantellis and Nautica Fuller, Decatur, boy, Sept. 2

WHITE, Ebony and Jessica Warnsley, Decatur, girl, Sept. 2

PATIENT, Tyler and Peyton Wooten, Arcola, boy, Sept. 4

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News