Births listed for Sept. 10

Decatur Memorial
BLANKENSHIP, Cody and Allyssa Gordan, Decatur, boy, Sept. 1
YOKLEY, Trent Lee and Faythe Sheets Johnson, Brownstown, girl, Sept. 2
ROSENJE, Quadeem and Jermekia Burnett, Decatur, boy, Sept. 4
SUTTON, Mason Alan and Kylie Smith, Decatur, boy, Sept. 8
St. Mary's
VARNER, Jeremiah, Mount Zion, and Morgan Alexander, Warrensburg, girl, Aug. 30
DANDY, Christopher and DaMecia Kraus, Decatur, boy, Aug. 30
COLLINS, Dylan and Catlin Bowen, Decatur, girl, Aug. 30
BUIE, Courtney and Alexis Cook, Decatur, girl, Aug. 31
BRADFORD, Quantellis and Nautica Fuller, Decatur, boy, Sept. 2
WHITE, Ebony and Jessica Warnsley, Decatur, girl, Sept. 2
PATIENT, Tyler and Peyton Wooten, Arcola, boy, Sept. 4