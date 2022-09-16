Births listed for Sept. 17

Decatur Memorial
Atkins, Brandon and Kori Morsfather, Decatur, girl, Sept. 9
Douglas, Eric Dean and Sara (Crose), Clinton, girl, Sept. 9
WALKER, Tearria, Decatur, girl, Sept. 10
CROOK, Javonte Derrell and Diana Lark, boy, Sept. 10
FREESE, Jeffrey Alan and Whitney (Warren), Sullivan, girl, Sept. 10
RENFRO, Kline Leon and Courtney Robeck, Cerro Gordo, girl, Sept. 12
DOTY, Dusten Allen and Danielle (Janes), Decatur, boy, Sept. 13
FRANKLIN, Cody Michael and Amanda (Wilson), Decatur, girl, Sept. 13
ADAMS, Dustin William and Reagan (Gillen), Warrensburg, girl, Sept. 14
TULL, Deseree Dawn, Shelbyville, girl, Sept. 14
WOLPERT, Noah James and Elizabeth Nicole (Inman), Niantic, boy, Sept. 14
St. Mary's
BARBEE, Monah, Decatur, girl, Sept. 6
SADOWSKI, Brison and Bryanna Smith, Decatur, boy, Sept. 6
VAIL, Trevor and Chloe Norman, Decatur, boy, Sept. 6
SCHAEFER, Ryan and Hannah Kirkland, Decatur, boy, Sept. 7
SMITH, Ryan and Isabella (Milhauser), Monticello, boy, Sept. 7
WALKER, Cory and Lacy Barringer, Shelbyville, girl, Sept. 7
CUMMINGS, Joseph and Nicole (Rodriguez), Clinton, boy, Sept. 8
TIPTON, Caleb and Madisyn Gaither, Sullivan, girl, Sept. 8
GORDON, Brenton and Roniesha Green, Decatur, girl, Sept. 8
CRAMER, Russell and Andrea (Havener), Harristown, boy, Sept. 9
HALLIBURTON, Keyondias Sr. and Brenae Askey, Decatur, boy, Sept. 9
COLEMAN, Samuel Sr., and Kathleen (Enock), Decatur, boy, Sept. 10
MAYBERRY, Jordan and Graycie Copsy, Decatur, boy, Sept. 12