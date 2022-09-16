 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Births

Births listed for Sept. 17

Decatur Memorial

Atkins, Brandon and Kori Morsfather, Decatur, girl, Sept. 9

Douglas, Eric Dean and Sara (Crose), Clinton, girl, Sept. 9

WALKER, Tearria, Decatur, girl, Sept. 10

CROOK, Javonte Derrell and Diana Lark, boy, Sept. 10

FREESE, Jeffrey Alan and Whitney (Warren), Sullivan, girl, Sept. 10

RENFRO, Kline Leon and Courtney Robeck, Cerro Gordo, girl, Sept. 12

DOTY, Dusten Allen and Danielle (Janes), Decatur, boy, Sept. 13

People are also reading…

FRANKLIN, Cody Michael and Amanda (Wilson), Decatur, girl, Sept. 13

ADAMS, Dustin William and Reagan (Gillen), Warrensburg, girl, Sept. 14

TULL, Deseree Dawn, Shelbyville, girl, Sept. 14

WOLPERT, Noah James and Elizabeth Nicole (Inman), Niantic, boy, Sept. 14

St. Mary's

 

BARBEE, Monah, Decatur, girl, Sept. 6

SADOWSKI, Brison and Bryanna Smith, Decatur, boy, Sept. 6

VAIL, Trevor and Chloe Norman, Decatur, boy, Sept. 6

SCHAEFER, Ryan and Hannah Kirkland, Decatur, boy, Sept. 7

SMITH, Ryan and Isabella (Milhauser), Monticello, boy, Sept. 7

WALKER, Cory and Lacy Barringer, Shelbyville, girl, Sept. 7

CUMMINGS, Joseph and Nicole (Rodriguez), Clinton, boy, Sept. 8

TIPTON, Caleb and Madisyn Gaither, Sullivan, girl, Sept. 8

GORDON, Brenton and Roniesha Green, Decatur, girl, Sept. 8

CRAMER, Russell and Andrea (Havener), Harristown, boy, Sept. 9

HALLIBURTON, Keyondias Sr. and Brenae Askey, Decatur, boy, Sept. 9

COLEMAN, Samuel Sr., and Kathleen (Enock), Decatur, boy, Sept. 10

MAYBERRY, Jordan and Graycie Copsy, Decatur, boy, Sept. 12

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News