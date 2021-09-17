Births listed for Sept. 18

Decatur Memorial
INGRAM, Justin Michael and Laura Elizabeth Simonton, Decatur, boy, Sept. 7
ROBINSON, Jimmy and Alexander Mayo, Decatur, girl, Sept. 7
GARRIOTT, Cole Allen and Meghan (Blakey), Bethany, girl, Sept. 8
McNISH, Michael E. and Haileigh Bunch, Ramsey, boy, Sept. 8
DOTY, Michael David and Jessica (Leatherwood), Sullivan, girl, Sept. 9
MUTHUKUMARASAMY, SaravanaKumar and Aarthi (Manuckavasaken), Decatur, girl, Sept. 9
SUMNER, Karissa Sue Ann, Mount Zion, boy, Sept. 10
DOYLE, John P. and Ellie (Ehrat), Decatur, girl, Sept. 12
SCHOLLMEIER, Joseph Charles and Alyssa (Wood), Mount Zion, boy, Sept. 14
BULLOCK, Kyle J.D. and Kaylee (Bingaman), Moweaqua), girl, Sept. 15
EDWARDS, Kevin Joseph and Nicole (Piontek), girl, Sept. 15
St. Mary's
BUNNING, Zachary and Stephanie (Hackert), Decatur, girl, Sept. 9
GULLEDGE, Shelby, Decatur, girl, Sept. 9
LEMMON, Robert and Gabrielle (Washburn, Decatur, girl, Sept. 9
ZIEGLER, Dalton and Jaimie Lane, Decatur, boy, Sept. 10
DIXON, Stevon and Nigeria Trimuel, Decatur, girl, Sept. 11
HALL, Matthew and Jenna (Tuttle), Oreana, girl, Sept. 13
KIRKLAND, Collie and Cheyenne Kendall, Decatur, boy, Sept. 13
DIAL, Alex and Aimee (Ward), Mount Zion, girl, Sept. 14
McCLELLAN, Ricky and Precious Johnson, boy, Sept. 14
LANDRUM, Aleisha, Decatur, boy, Sept. 15
METZGER, Daniel and Emily Paslaski, Maroa, boy, Sept. 15
OSMAN, Christopher and Madison Roberts, Decatur, boy, Sept. 16
