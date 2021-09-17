 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Births

Births listed for Sept. 18

  • 0

Decatur Memorial 

INGRAM, Justin Michael and Laura Elizabeth Simonton, Decatur, boy, Sept. 7

ROBINSON, Jimmy and Alexander Mayo, Decatur, girl, Sept. 7

GARRIOTT, Cole Allen and Meghan (Blakey), Bethany, girl, Sept. 8

McNISH, Michael E. and Haileigh Bunch, Ramsey, boy, Sept. 8

DOTY, Michael David and Jessica (Leatherwood), Sullivan, girl, Sept. 9

MUTHUKUMARASAMY, SaravanaKumar and Aarthi (Manuckavasaken), Decatur, girl, Sept. 9

SUMNER, Karissa Sue Ann, Mount Zion, boy, Sept. 10

DOYLE, John P. and Ellie (Ehrat), Decatur, girl, Sept. 12

SCHOLLMEIER, Joseph Charles and Alyssa (Wood), Mount Zion, boy, Sept. 14

BULLOCK, Kyle J.D. and Kaylee (Bingaman), Moweaqua), girl, Sept. 15

EDWARDS, Kevin Joseph and Nicole (Piontek), girl, Sept. 15

St. Mary's

BUNNING, Zachary and Stephanie (Hackert), Decatur, girl, Sept. 9

GULLEDGE, Shelby, Decatur, girl, Sept. 9

LEMMON, Robert and Gabrielle (Washburn, Decatur, girl, Sept. 9

ZIEGLER, Dalton and Jaimie Lane, Decatur, boy, Sept. 10

DIXON, Stevon and Nigeria Trimuel, Decatur, girl, Sept. 11

HALL, Matthew and Jenna (Tuttle), Oreana, girl, Sept. 13

KIRKLAND, Collie and Cheyenne Kendall, Decatur, boy, Sept. 13

DIAL, Alex and Aimee (Ward), Mount Zion, girl, Sept. 14

McCLELLAN, Ricky and Precious Johnson, boy, Sept. 14

LANDRUM, Aleisha, Decatur, boy, Sept. 15

METZGER, Daniel and Emily Paslaski, Maroa, boy, Sept. 15

OSMAN, Christopher and Madison Roberts, Decatur, boy, Sept. 16

 

Lynda Margerum at 217-421-7969. Follow on Twitter: LMargerumHR

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News