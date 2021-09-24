Births listed for Sept. 25

Decatur Memorial
CAMPBELL, Jackie Dewayne and Flora Ann Crutchfield, Decatur, boy, Sept. 14
HEISE, Jonathan William and Natalie Parker, Decatur, girl, Sept. 16
GIDEON, Cody J. and Rebecca (Boliard), Cerro Gordo, boy, Sept. 17
KAYLOR, Kyle Gordon and Tiffany Yoder Navarrete, Decatur, girl, Sept. 18
GARDNER, Doug Alan and Kayla Elizabeth Bushnell, Warrensburg, boy, Sept. 21
MILLER, Phillip L. and Cortney L. Dietz, Decatur, boy, Sept. 21
GRANT, Joshua Dakota Jacob and Jasmine Chrism, Decatur, girl, Sept. 22
JORDAN, Phillip Russell Jr. and Brittany (Boland), Decatur, girl, Sept. 22
PHILLIPS, Paul Daniel and Lacey (Liggett), Forsyth, girl, Sept. 23
St. Mary's
JOHNSON, Mithcell and Ameisha Jarrett Hamilton, Decatur, boy, Sept. 16
REED, Zantarius and Tiara Alexander, Decatur, girl. Sept. 17
SWEENEY, Frederick and Erica Dennis, Decatur, boy, Sept. 17
HICKENBOTTOM, Cole and Haley (Jones), Cerro Gordo, girl, Sept. 18
CUNNINGHAM, Summer, Decatur, boy, Sept. 20
AMENDA, Kaleb and Breanna Nicholls, Decatur, girl, Sept. 21
GORDON, Edward and Cortney (Olson), Decatur, girl, Sept. 21
SUTTON, David and Mackayla McKoy, Decatur, girl, Sept. 21
FRAIZIER, Anthony and Danasha Bond, Decatur, girl, Sept. 22
WHITE, Anthony and Hanna Sarko, Decatur, boy, Sept. 23
