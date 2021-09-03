Births listed for Sept. 4

Decatur Memorial
PETERS, Sheyla, Decatur, boy, Aug. 26
SEXTON, Bryan Oakey and Chelsea Haenig, Decatur, boy, Aug. 26
WHITCOMB, Jonathan Lee and Amber Nolen Haas, Decatur, boy, Aug. 27
RILEY, Patrick James and Kaylynne (Mueller), Decatur, girl, Aug. 28
STRECKFUSS, Brady Joseph and Stacie (Ostrander), Mount Zion, boy, Aug. 28
HOLLIDAY, Dontavius M. and Maura Harden, girl, Macon, girl, Aug. 30
HOPKINS, Jeremy Lee and Susan (Frisina), Shelbyville, boy, Aug. 31
St. Mary's
BOSTON, Nikeriya, Decatur, boy, Aug. 27
GRAY, Cortez and Nika (Gude), Decatur, boy, Aug. 27
SAMPSON, Brent Jr. and Nicole (English), Decatur, girl, Aug. 27
GORDON, Shaniqua, Decatur, girl, Aug. 28
FURR, Matthew and Abby Manship, Shelbyville, boy, Aug. 28
McGHEE, Breanna, Decatur, girl, Aug. 31
HOGAN, Frank and Raven Washington, Decatur, boy, Sept. 1
LEE, George and Gracie (Hammer), Bethany, girl, Sept. 2