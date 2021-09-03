 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Births

Births listed for Sept. 4

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Decatur Memorial 

PETERS, Sheyla, Decatur, boy, Aug. 26

SEXTON, Bryan Oakey and Chelsea Haenig, Decatur, boy, Aug. 26

WHITCOMB, Jonathan Lee and Amber Nolen Haas, Decatur, boy, Aug. 27

RILEY, Patrick James and Kaylynne (Mueller), Decatur, girl, Aug. 28

STRECKFUSS, Brady Joseph and Stacie (Ostrander), Mount Zion, boy, Aug. 28

HOLLIDAY, Dontavius M. and Maura Harden, girl, Macon, girl, Aug. 30

HOPKINS, Jeremy Lee and Susan (Frisina), Shelbyville, boy, Aug. 31

St. Mary's

BOSTON, Nikeriya, Decatur, boy, Aug. 27

GRAY, Cortez and Nika (Gude), Decatur, boy, Aug. 27

SAMPSON, Brent Jr. and Nicole (English), Decatur, girl, Aug. 27

GORDON, Shaniqua, Decatur, girl, Aug. 28

FURR, Matthew and Abby Manship, Shelbyville, boy, Aug. 28

McGHEE, Breanna, Decatur, girl, Aug. 31

HOGAN, Frank and Raven Washington, Decatur, boy, Sept. 1

LEE, George and Gracie (Hammer), Bethany, girl, Sept. 2

 

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News