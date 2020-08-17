You have permission to edit this article.
Births listed for Tuesday Aug. 18, 2020
Decatur Memorial

Decatur Memorial

TYUS, Tyrell Marquise and Rhonda Smith, Decatur, boy, Aug. 13, 2020

WHEELER, Martin M. Jr. and Rayven S. Johnson, Decatur, girl, Aug. 14, 2020

RIOS, Stephen James and Amanda (Dellert), Forsyth, girl, Aug. 16, 2020

St. Mary's

HALL, Bryce and Faith Walters, Lake City, boy, Aug. 12, 2020

DURBIN, Brandon and Tabitha (Cantrell), Taylorville, girl, Aug. 13, 2020

OLIVER, Tylan and Sydney Wilson, Decatur, girl, Aug. 13, 2020

EDMONDS, Davonne Sr. and Shatonia Garrison, Decatur, boy, Aug. 14, 2020

