Births listed for Tuesday Aug. 18, 2020

Decatur Memorial
TYUS, Tyrell Marquise and Rhonda Smith, Decatur, boy, Aug. 13, 2020
WHEELER, Martin M. Jr. and Rayven S. Johnson, Decatur, girl, Aug. 14, 2020
RIOS, Stephen James and Amanda (Dellert), Forsyth, girl, Aug. 16, 2020
St. Mary's
HALL, Bryce and Faith Walters, Lake City, boy, Aug. 12, 2020
DURBIN, Brandon and Tabitha (Cantrell), Taylorville, girl, Aug. 13, 2020
OLIVER, Tylan and Sydney Wilson, Decatur, girl, Aug. 13, 2020
EDMONDS, Davonne Sr. and Shatonia Garrison, Decatur, boy, Aug. 14, 2020
