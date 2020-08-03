You have permission to edit this article.
Births listed for Tuesday August 4, 2020
Births listed for Tuesday August 4, 2020

Decatur Memorial

WALKER, Breanna Greaten, Decatur, twins, boy and girl, July 31

SHAVERS, Heavy and Laurin (Force), Decatur, girl, August l

