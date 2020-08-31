 Skip to main content
Births listed for Tuesday Sept. 1, 2020
Decatur Memorial

COOK, Jeremy Alan and Allison B. Parish, Bethany, girl, Aug. 20, 2020

KASHMIR-SINGH, Multani and Kashina Blockton, Decatur, boy, Aug. 20, 2020

BOLES, Hannah, Decatur, girl, Aug. 21, 2020

THOMAS, Matthew Stephen and Allison (Phelps), Forsyth, girl, Aug. 21, 2020

BAUM, Nicholus Wayne and Shleby (Larrick), Decatur, girl, Aug. 23, 2020

MCKENZIE, Luke Alan and Sarah (Dawson), Decatur, boy, Aug. 23, 2020

MONTAGUE, Joshua Earl and Madeline Hungerford, Decatur, girl, Aug. 26, 2020

SMITH, Andrew James and Mary (Tomlovich),Decatur, boy, Aug. 26, 2020

MILLER, Glen Ray and Lindsey (Prerantani), Decatur, Twin boys, Aug. 28, 2020

 

St. Mary's

BREHENY, Michael and Kristin (Sheldon), Forsyth, boy, Aug. 20, 2020

KIRBY, Ryan and Autumn Lourash, Decatur, boy, Aug. 20, 2020

MACKENZIE, Adam and Julia (Higgins), Mount Zion, boy, Aug. 20, 2020

KINGERY, Zachary and Kaylee Carey, Decatur, girl, Aug. 21, 2020

ELLIS, Shatara, Decatur, girl, Aug. 21, 2020

PLATO, Araiona, Decatur, boy, Aug. 21, 2020

SPATES, Darien and Avia Templar, Decatur, boy, Aug. 23, 2020

VAUGHN, William and Talavonte Smith, Decatur, girl, Aug. 24, 2020

WATSON-MOORE, Kevon and Chloe Moore, Decatur, girl, Aug. 24, 2020

BROWN, Jacob and Ariel Taylor, Decatur, boy, Aug. 25, 2020

FOSTER, Kashif Sr., and Taylor Singleton, Decatur, boy, Aug. 25, 2020

 

 

