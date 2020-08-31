Births listed for Tuesday Sept. 1, 2020

Decatur Memorial
COOK, Jeremy Alan and Allison B. Parish, Bethany, girl, Aug. 20, 2020
KASHMIR-SINGH, Multani and Kashina Blockton, Decatur, boy, Aug. 20, 2020
BOLES, Hannah, Decatur, girl, Aug. 21, 2020
THOMAS, Matthew Stephen and Allison (Phelps), Forsyth, girl, Aug. 21, 2020
BAUM, Nicholus Wayne and Shleby (Larrick), Decatur, girl, Aug. 23, 2020
MCKENZIE, Luke Alan and Sarah (Dawson), Decatur, boy, Aug. 23, 2020
MONTAGUE, Joshua Earl and Madeline Hungerford, Decatur, girl, Aug. 26, 2020
SMITH, Andrew James and Mary (Tomlovich),Decatur, boy, Aug. 26, 2020
MILLER, Glen Ray and Lindsey (Prerantani), Decatur, Twin boys, Aug. 28, 2020
St. Mary's
BREHENY, Michael and Kristin (Sheldon), Forsyth, boy, Aug. 20, 2020
KIRBY, Ryan and Autumn Lourash, Decatur, boy, Aug. 20, 2020
MACKENZIE, Adam and Julia (Higgins), Mount Zion, boy, Aug. 20, 2020
KINGERY, Zachary and Kaylee Carey, Decatur, girl, Aug. 21, 2020
ELLIS, Shatara, Decatur, girl, Aug. 21, 2020
PLATO, Araiona, Decatur, boy, Aug. 21, 2020
SPATES, Darien and Avia Templar, Decatur, boy, Aug. 23, 2020
VAUGHN, William and Talavonte Smith, Decatur, girl, Aug. 24, 2020
WATSON-MOORE, Kevon and Chloe Moore, Decatur, girl, Aug. 24, 2020
BROWN, Jacob and Ariel Taylor, Decatur, boy, Aug. 25, 2020
FOSTER, Kashif Sr., and Taylor Singleton, Decatur, boy, Aug. 25, 2020
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!