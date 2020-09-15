Births listed for Wednesday Sept. 16, 2020

St. Mary's
TEMPEL, Andrew and Krystle (Klausing), Decatur, girl, Sept. 3, 2020
LONGCOR, Adam and Erin (Lahniers), Decatur, girl, Sept. 4, 2020
NELSON, Adam and Jennifer Weilmuenster, Northington, girl. Sept. 4, 2020
SKELLEY, Devin, Decatur, boy, Sept. 4, 2020
EATON, Joshua and Tasha Engle, Blue Mound, boy, Sept. 5, 2020
PATIENT, Tyler and Peyton Wooten, Decatur, boy, Sept. 5, 2020
BARNES, Christian Sr. and Allyssa Gustafson, Tuscola, girl, Sept. 6, 2020
WHEELER, Stashaun and Monique McGee-Harris, Decatur, boy, Sept. 6, 2020
COX, Tyedrikka, Decatur, girl, Sept. 7, 2020
GLEN, Dani and Kaitlyn (Smith), Forsyth, boy, Sept. 7, 2020
GOFORTH, Branden and Ashlyey Krohn, Decatur, boy, Sept. 7, 2020
MARTIN, Timothy and Taylor (Drew), Decatur, boy, Sept. 7, 2020
KELLY, Barry and Diamond (Taylor), Decatur, girl, Sept. 8, 2020
McQUALITY, Christopher and Haylle (Aaron), Decatur, boy, Sept. 9, 2020
