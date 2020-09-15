 Skip to main content
Births listed for Wednesday Sept. 16, 2020
Births listed for Wednesday Sept. 16, 2020

St. Mary's

TEMPEL, Andrew and Krystle (Klausing), Decatur, girl, Sept. 3, 2020

LONGCOR, Adam and Erin (Lahniers), Decatur, girl, Sept. 4, 2020

NELSON, Adam and Jennifer Weilmuenster, Northington, girl. Sept. 4, 2020

SKELLEY, Devin, Decatur, boy, Sept. 4, 2020

EATON, Joshua and Tasha Engle, Blue Mound, boy, Sept. 5, 2020

PATIENT, Tyler and Peyton Wooten, Decatur, boy, Sept. 5, 2020

BARNES, Christian Sr. and Allyssa Gustafson, Tuscola, girl, Sept. 6, 2020

WHEELER, Stashaun and Monique McGee-Harris, Decatur, boy, Sept. 6, 2020

COX, Tyedrikka, Decatur, girl, Sept. 7, 2020

GLEN, Dani and Kaitlyn (Smith), Forsyth, boy, Sept. 7, 2020

GOFORTH, Branden and Ashlyey Krohn, Decatur, boy, Sept. 7, 2020

MARTIN, Timothy and Taylor (Drew), Decatur, boy, Sept. 7, 2020

KELLY, Barry and Diamond (Taylor), Decatur, girl, Sept. 8, 2020

McQUALITY, Christopher and Haylle (Aaron), Decatur, boy, Sept. 9, 2020

 

 

 

 

