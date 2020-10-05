Cervantes welcomed at Gallery 510

DECATUR — Gallery 510 welcomes its new director of marketing and promotion Juan Carlos Cervantes to the team.

He will begin working remotely for the gallery during the pandemic.

Cervantes' job with the gallery will be to provide public relations, marketing and publicity. His responsibility will be promoting Gallery 510 programs such as Arts in Education, which includes the Young Artist Showcase and Spring Show, Arts in Central Park and the October National, as well as the First Friday artist talks.

"Through the sale of artwork and framing, Gallery 510 is able to support its physical venue, so he will be promoting sales," said Barbara Dove, Gallery 510 member. "Fund raising is necessary to support our programs, so seeking new funding sources will be an important part of his job."

Cervantes has been a featured artist in galleries throughout the city. He became a member of Gallery 510 last year. "I’ve always appreciated landscape and more specifically impressionist landscape and paintings from that movement," he said.

The artists has been employed with Archer Daniels Midland Co. as a sales and credit manager. He arrived in Decatur in 2008.