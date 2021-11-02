 Skip to main content
Decatur Parks Foundation gets new director

DECATUR — Aly Delatte was appointed as the new director of the Decatur Parks Foundation on Tuesday.

Delatte is a former associate attorney at Brown, Hay & Stephens. She received her bachelor’s degree from Saint Louis University and a Juris Doctor from Saint Louis University School of Law. She is also the organizer of the local non-profit organization, Stone Thrown Forward.

Watch now: Bill Clevenger ends his reign at Decatur Park District

“As a lifelong resident of the Decatur community, I appreciate and understand the impact that the Decatur Park District and its Foundation has upon the people living here," Delatte said. "I have a passion for making Decatur an exceptional community and am excited to become the director of the foundation to effectively support and serve as the fundraising arm of the park district. I look forward to connecting with supporters of the foundation and grow awareness of its mission and impact on our community.”

Bill Clevenger about his tenure as executive director of park district and those he worked with over the years.

Delatte lives in Decatur with her husband and children and serves on the board of directors for Macon Resources, is a past board member of the Decatur Celebration and a member of the bar association.

Aly Delatte

Delatte

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

