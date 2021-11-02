Decatur Parks Foundation gets new director

Delatte is a former associate attorney at Brown, Hay & Stephens . She received her bachelor’s degree from Saint Louis University and a Juris Doctor from Saint Louis University School of Law. She is also the organizer of the local non-profit organization, Stone Thrown Forward .

“As a lifelong resident of the Decatur community, I appreciate and understand the impact that the Decatur Park District and its Foundation has upon the people living here," Delatte said. "I have a passion for making Decatur an exceptional community and am excited to become the director of the foundation to effectively support and serve as the fundraising arm of the park district. I look forward to connecting with supporters of the foundation and grow awareness of its mission and impact on our community.”