Decatur Parks Foundation gets new director

DECATUR — Aly Delatte was appointed as the
new director of the Decatur Parks Foundation on Tuesday.
Delatte is a former associate attorney at
Brown, Hay & Stephens. She received her bachelor’s degree from Saint Louis University and a Juris Doctor from Saint Louis University School of Law. She is also the organizer of the local non-profit organization, Stone Thrown Forward.
“As a lifelong resident of the Decatur community, I appreciate and understand the impact that the Decatur Park District and its Foundation has upon the people living here," Delatte said. "I have a passion for making Decatur an exceptional community and am excited to become the director of the foundation to effectively support and serve as the fundraising arm of the park district. I look forward to connecting with supporters of the foundation and grow awareness of its mission and impact on our community.”
Bill Clevenger about his tenure as executive director of park district and those he worked with over the years. READ MORE HERE.
Clay Jackson
Delatte lives in Decatur with her husband and children and serves on the board of directors for Macon Resources, is a past board member of the Decatur Celebration and a member of the bar association.
PHOTOS: Splash Cove water park has its big premiere
Soft opening on Thursday at Splash Cove in Decatur.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Soft opening on Thursday at Splash Cove in Decatur.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Soft opening on Thursday at Splash Cove in Decatur.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Soft opening on Thursday at Splash Cove in Decatur.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Soft opening on Thursday at Splash Cove in Decatur.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Soft opening on Thursday at Splash Cove in Decatur.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Soft opening on Thursday at Splash Cove in Decatur.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Soft opening on Thursday at Splash Cove in Decatur.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Soft opening on Thursday at Splash Cove in Decatur.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Soft opening on Thursday at Splash Cove in Decatur.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Soft opening on Thursday at Splash Cove in Decatur.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Soft opening on Thursday at Splash Cove in Decatur.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Soft opening on Thursday at Splash Cove in Decatur.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Soft opening on Thursday at Splash Cove in Decatur.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Soft opening on Thursday at Splash Cove in Decatur.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Soft opening on Thursday at Splash Cove in Decatur.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Soft opening on Thursday at Splash Cove in Decatur.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Soft opening on Thursday at Splash Cove in Decatur.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Soft opening on Thursday at Splash Cove in Decatur.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Soft opening on Thursday at Splash Cove in Decatur.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Soft opening on Thursday at Splash Cove in Decatur.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Soft opening on Thursday at Splash Cove in Decatur.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Soft opening on Thursday at Splash Cove in Decatur.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Soft opening on Thursday at Splash Cove in Decatur.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Soft opening on Thursday at Splash Cove in Decatur.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Soft opening on Thursday at Splash Cove in Decatur.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Soft opening on Thursday at Splash Cove in Decatur.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Soft opening on Thursday at Splash Cove in Decatur.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Soft opening on Thursday at Splash Cove in Decatur.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Soft opening on Thursday at Splash Cove in Decatur.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Soft opening on Thursday at Splash Cove in Decatur.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Soft opening on Thursday at Splash Cove in Decatur.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Soft opening on Thursday at Splash Cove in Decatur.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Soft opening on Thursday at Splash Cove in Decatur.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Soft opening on Thursday at Splash Cove in Decatur.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Soft opening on Thursday at Splash Cove in Decatur.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Soft opening on Thursday at Splash Cove in Decatur.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Soft opening on Thursday at Splash Cove in Decatur.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Soft opening on Thursday at Splash Cove in Decatur.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Soft opening on Thursday at Splash Cove in Decatur.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Soft opening on Thursday at Splash Cove in Decatur.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Soft opening on Thursday at Splash Cove in Decatur.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Soft opening on Thursday at Splash Cove in Decatur.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Soft opening on Thursday at Splash Cove in Decatur.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Soft opening on Thursday at Splash Cove in Decatur.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Soft opening on Thursday at Splash Cove in Decatur.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.