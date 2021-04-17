Matt Whitehead selected as Decatur Park Board of Commissioners

DECATUR — Matt Whitehead has been selected by the Decatur Park Board of Commissioners to fill the unexpired term of Commissioner Jack Kenny.

On Tuesday, the board unanimously selected Whitehead to complete the remaining two-year term.

Whitehead's experiences fulfill the board's goals by having leadership positions in the community as well as being committed to the park district and bringing skills to the board’s leadership.

“The Board of Commissioners was impressed by Mr. Whitehead's experience, organizational leadership skills, finance background and history of board service, which are qualifications we felt made him an excellent candidate for this appointment," said Stacey Young, president of the Decatur Park Board of Commissioners. "His passion to give back and do all he can to help this community be the best it can be matches the mission of the Park District.”

