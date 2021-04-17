 Skip to main content
Matt Whitehead selected as Decatur Park Board of Commissioners
DECATUR — Matt Whitehead has been selected by the Decatur Park Board of Commissioners to fill the unexpired term of Commissioner Jack Kenny.

On Tuesday, the board unanimously selected Whitehead to complete the remaining two-year term.

Whitehead's experiences fulfill the board's goals by having leadership positions in the community as well as being committed to the park district and bringing skills to the board’s leadership.

“The Board of Commissioners was impressed by Mr. Whitehead's experience, organizational leadership skills, finance background and history of board service, which are qualifications we felt made him an excellent candidate for this appointment," said Stacey Young, president of the Decatur Park Board of Commissioners. "His passion to give back and do all he can to help this community be the best it can be matches the mission of the Park District.”

A Decatur native, Whitehead is a graduate of Stephen Decatur High School, Richland Community College and the University of Illinois-Springfield, with a bachelor's degree in accounting. After starting his career in banking, Whitehead worked for the Decatur Family YMCA for 13 years, with the past six years as CEO.

In 2020, he accepted a position as vice president of Scott State Bank. Whitehead currently serves on the Richland Community College Foundation Board and was named the 2021 Richland Community College Alumnus of the Year.

He is married to Sarah Gillespey and has four children.

“I am very excited and humbled by this opportunity to serve on the Decatur Park Board of Commissioners," Whitehead stated in a press release. "I look forward to working with the board and leadership to further the park district’s mission of enriching our community’s quality of life, health and wellness, education, and economic vitality by providing outstanding parks, facilities, and recreational opportunities.”

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

