DeLAND — The Deland-Weldon Alumni Association will be hosting a banquet for all of the graduates from DeLand, Weldon, Nixon, and Deland-Weldon.

Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 at the Deland-Weldon High School Gym. Invitations will be sent out via mail.

The Association committee is asking for addresses of all the graduates and there information, graduation year, name, mailing address to be sent to:

Edward W. Fisher, 716 E. Center St., Monticello, IL 61856 or email to: edshirley38@gmail.com

