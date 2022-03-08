 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Decatur Township Board of Trustees holding special meeting Thursday

Decatur Towship 060718

The Decatur Township's board of trustees meets on Wednesday, June 6.

 Ryan Voyles

DECATUR - The Decatur Township Board of Trustees will be holding a special meeting on Thursday, March 10, at the Decatur Township Assessor's Office, 1620 S. Taylorville Road, at 6 p.m.

The meeting will go over the approval of line-item transfer for shortages and hold a discussion and possible action on a Innovation Housing Seminar and Demonstration for Home Construction program which explores affordable homes options that are more resilient. 

Public comments will be allowed and are limited to three-minute responses. 

