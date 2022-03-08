Decatur Township Board of Trustees holding special meeting Thursday

DECATUR - The Decatur Township Board of Trustees will be holding a special meeting on Thursday, March 10, at the Decatur Township Assessor's Office, 1620 S. Taylorville Road, at 6 p.m.

The meeting will go over the approval of line-item transfer for shortages and hold a discussion and possible action on a Innovation Housing Seminar and Demonstration for Home Construction program which explores affordable homes options that are more resilient.