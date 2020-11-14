Molly Mackenzie Harris and Gill Randolph Stevens

HARRIS – STEVENS

Molly Harris of Washington DC and Gill Stevens of Washington DC plan to be married Dec. 12, 2020. Due to COVID-19, a small family ceremony will be held on December 12, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church on Capitol Hill, Washington DC. A vow renewal and reception are planned for December 11, 2021 at The Jefferson Oxford, in Oxford, Miss.

Rick and Cyndi Butkovich-Harris, of Maroa are parents of the prospective bride. Her grandparents are Pat Butkovich and the late Ed Butkovich of Mount Pulaski and the late Donald and Carolyn Harris of Ft. Myers Beach, Fla.

Candy Stevens, deceased, and Bruce Stevens of Hindsdale are parents of the prospective bridegroom.

The future bride is a graduate of Maroa-Forsyth High School; also a graduate of the University of Mississippi (Ole Miss), Oxford, Miss. She now serves as a Director of Operations for a Member of the US Congress, Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.

The future bridegroom is a graduate of Hindsdale High School; also a graduate of Duke University, Durham, N.C. He now works as a Director of Alliance Development for Novo Nordisk, Washington, DC.

