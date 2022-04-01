 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GFWC Decatur Woman's Club to meet April 14

DECATUR — GFWC Decatur Woman's Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, April 14 at Coz's Pizza, 1405 E. Village Parkway in Mount Zion.

Program announced by Vice President Coral Berryman will be a representative from Rock Springs Environmental Center. 

Tree plantings to the Shawnee National Forest has been ordered. The Club has been planting trees in Shawnee National Park for many years in memory of their deceased members

For further information and reservation contact Jeannie 217-433-8816 or Darla 217-877-7008.

