DECATUR — GFWC Decatur Woman's Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, at Coz's Pizza, 1405 E. Village Parkway in Mount Zion.

Program to be announced by Vice President Coral Berryman. February birthdays will be recognized.

For further information and reservation contact Jeannie 217-433-8816 or Darla 217-877-7008. Masks must be worn.

