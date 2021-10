DECATUR — GFWC Decatur Woman's Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, at Coz's Pizza, 1405 E. Village Parkway in Mount Zion.

Ken Frye, director of Scovill Zoo, will be the featured speaker and will be joined by some "friends" from the zoo.

For more information or to reserve a spot, call Jeanne Miseles at 217-433-8816 or President Darla Weltmer at 217-877-7008. Masks must be worn.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0