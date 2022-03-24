Illinois State Scholars - Argenta-Oreana High School Mar 24, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 1 of 2 Lifetouch National School Studios Inc. Lifetouch National School Studios Inc. Related to this story Most Popular BIRTHDAY: Mrs. Elizabeth Ballog, 90th DECATUR — Mrs. Elizabeth Ballog will be celebrating her 90th birthday with an open house on March 27, from 1-3 p.m. at Wabash Depot Antique Ce… ANNIVERSARY: Mr. and Mrs. Carl Elbert Brumaster, 50th DECATUR — Mr. and Mrs. Carl Elbert Brumaster will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a card shower and a trip at a later date.…