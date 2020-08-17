You are the owner of this article.
Jalynn Neiderman crowned Miss Illinois Fair Pageant queen
2020 Miss Illinois Festival Pageant

Winners of 2020 Miss Illinois Festival Pageant include, from left, Junior Miss Morgan Binder, Queen Jalynn Neiderman, Pre-Teen Alyssa Thompson.

 

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

DECATUR — Jalynn Neiderman was crowned Miss Illinois Fair Pageant queen during Saturday's competition at the Decatur Club.

Judges announced the winners to a smaller audience due to the coronavirus restrictions. The competition was also available for viewing on the pageant website. Director Melissa Muirheid said she was determined to make one of the state's only pageants work for the girls. “It’s pretty different then previous years,” she said.

Guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were carried out, such as face coverings and social distancing.

Winners were:

Queen: Jalynn Neiderman

First runner-up and Miss Congeniality: Sydney Daniel

Second runner-up: Belle Plew

Junior Miss: Morgan Binder

First runner-up and Miss Congeniality: Presley Lamb

Second runner-up: Delaney Epley

Pre-Teen: Alyssa Thompson

First runner-up: Joli Duquenne

Second runner-up: Alivia Kent

Miss Congeniality: Lilly Walster

Side awards:

Best Smile: Amelia Bundy

Best Hair: Gretchen Weber

Best Eyes: Alayna Doane

Personality Award: Emersyn Jones

Photogenic: Gretchen Weber

Sold most raffle tickets: Alayna Doane

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

