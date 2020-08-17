Jalynn Neiderman crowned Miss Illinois Fair Pageant queen

DECATUR — Jalynn Neiderman was crowned Miss Illinois Fair Pageant queen during Saturday's competition at the Decatur Club.
Judges announced the winners to a smaller audience due to the coronavirus restrictions. The competition was also available for viewing on the pageant website. Director Melissa Muirheid said she was determined to make one of the state's only pageants work for the girls. “It’s pretty different then previous years,” she said.
Guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were carried out, such as face coverings and social distancing.
Winners were:
Queen: Jalynn Neiderman
First runner-up and Miss Congeniality: Sydney Daniel
Second runner-up: Belle Plew
Junior Miss: Morgan Binder
First runner-up and Miss Congeniality: Presley Lamb
Second runner-up: Delaney Epley
Pre-Teen: Alyssa Thompson
First runner-up: Joli Duquenne
Second runner-up: Alivia Kent
Miss Congeniality: Lilly Walster
Side awards:
Best Smile: Amelia Bundy
Best Hair: Gretchen Weber
Best Eyes: Alayna Doane
Personality Award: Emersyn Jones
Photogenic: Gretchen Weber
Sold most raffle tickets: Alayna Doane
