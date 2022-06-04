Making Connections: Check out this list of local group meetings

DECATUR — GFWC Decatur Woman's Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 9, at Coz's Pizza and Pub, 1405 E. Village Parkway, in Mount Zion.

Featured speaker Jim Deremiah will share information about his participation in the Senior Olympics.

For more information or to make a reservation, call Jeannie at 217-433-8816 or Darla at 217-877-7008.

***

DECATUR — N. A. R. V. R. E. Unit 77 meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 15, at Bistro 537 on the campus of Richland Community College.

Guest speaker will be Sarah Moss of In Home Medical Group.

For those wishing to stay for lunch, contact Pam Hahn by June 13 for menu choices and cost.

