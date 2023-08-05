Kevin Cory Lockhart, Sr., of Shelbyville and Barbara Joy Gardiner, of Assumption
Bradley Allen Erhardt and Tabitha Lynn Bolt, both of Decatur
Wyatt Andrew Karper and Madalyn Danielle Summers, both of Decatur
Daniel Joseph DeCesaro and Kaitlynn Danielle Simpson-Schmiz, both of Decatur
Austin Dayl Thacker and Kelsey Nicole McAtee, both of Decatur
