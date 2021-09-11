See the latest marriage licenses in Macon County

John Otis Charlton of Blue Mound and Tracy Ann Pate of Macon

Christian Michael McQuality and Paige Elizabeth Dorsel; both of Decatur

Matthew Allen Briars of Bloomington and Megan Lyn Scott of Forsyth

Andy R. Gilman and Audrey Ann Thompson; both of Athens, Alabama

Justin Max Greene and Emily Elizabeth Mears; both of Decatur

Jordan Montez Currie and Brittany Lashay Bond; both of Decatur

Paul Wayne Purdie and Nancy Rose Edwards; both of Mulkeytown

Cordarrel Maurice Neideffer and Tiffany Renee Maulden; both of Decatur

Michael Wayne Goodwin and Katheran Ashli Turner; both of Shelbyville

Ralph Terry Lee and Antonette Dawson; both of Decatur

Gandie Bonszell Taylor and Robin Ann Brown, both of Decatur

Benjamin Franklin Reynolds and Anastasia Marie Crail; both of Decatur

Pierre L. Johnson and Latrice Ontaria Whitelow, both of Decatur

Alexander Dennis Carrie and Amy Elizabeth Duncan, both of Sullivan

