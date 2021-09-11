 Skip to main content
Marriage licenses

See the latest marriage licenses in Macon County

John Otis Charlton of Blue Mound and Tracy Ann Pate of Macon

Christian Michael McQuality and Paige Elizabeth Dorsel; both of Decatur

Matthew Allen Briars of Bloomington and Megan Lyn Scott of Forsyth

Andy R. Gilman and Audrey Ann Thompson; both of Athens, Alabama

Justin Max Greene and Emily Elizabeth Mears; both of Decatur

Jordan Montez Currie and Brittany Lashay Bond; both of Decatur

Paul Wayne Purdie and Nancy Rose Edwards; both of Mulkeytown

Cordarrel Maurice Neideffer and Tiffany Renee Maulden; both of Decatur

Michael Wayne Goodwin and Katheran Ashli Turner; both of Shelbyville

Ralph Terry Lee and Antonette Dawson; both of Decatur

Gandie Bonszell Taylor and Robin Ann Brown, both of Decatur

Benjamin Franklin Reynolds and Anastasia Marie Crail; both of Decatur

Pierre L. Johnson and Latrice Ontaria Whitelow, both of Decatur

Alexander Dennis Carrie and Amy Elizabeth Duncan, both of Sullivan

