Christopher Eugene Brown and Shelby Lynn Banks; both of Decatur
Michael Joe Anderson, of Urbana; and Beverly Anne Puryear, of Decatur
Jeremy Martin Ford and Lora Lee Fletcher; both of Mount Zion
Marquis Dangelo Anderson, Sr. and Cheyenne Deborah Newell; both of Decatur
Michael Leon Vogel, of Springfield; and Tina Michele Shambaugh, of Decatur
Dylan X-Mar Pirtle and Melissa Ann Cullison; both of Decatur
Jonas Alexander Yeakley and Brianna Charna McKinney; both of Decatur
Charles Leroy Nelson and Tababtha Ileane Hollgarth; both of Decatur
Tariq Sayyid Smith and Arianna Danielle Fane; both of Decatur
Emily Victoria Cuttill and Trashonda Shamonte Moore; both of Decatur
People are also reading…
Duane Rogers and Kimberly Maxine Jackson; both of Decatur
Thomas Russell Moorehead and Kelsey Erin Wiedenkeller; both of Decatur