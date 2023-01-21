 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marriage licenses

See the latest marriage licenses in Macon County

Angel Augusto Arellano Martinez and Jennifer Nicole Sanchez; both of Decatur

William David Scott and Sarah Katharine Downing; both of Blue Mound

Joshua Patric Storm Taapken and Michaela Rae Kirby; both of Decatur

Rodney Alan Snow and Virginia Sue Abbott; both of Decatur

